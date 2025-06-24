In the News: St. Thomas Completes Transition to Division I Athletics

The University of St. Thomas received final confirmation as a Division I program on June 23, and is now fully eligible to compete in postseason play, including NCAA tournaments and championships. The Minnesota Star Tribune and KSTP-TV covered the exciting development.

From the Minnesota Star Tribune story:

St. Thomas, which has been a provisional member of NCAA Division I since leaving the MIAC and Division III in 2021, was officially approved as a Division I member on Monday.

The NCAA announced that the NCAA Division I Board of Directors had voted to confirm St. Thomas’ reclassification process was completed – making the Tommies the first Division I member to be reclassified directly from D-III to D-I.

The Tommies will be fully eligible to compete in postseason play starting this fall. The approval had been expected since January, when the NCAA approved a ruling change that shortened the transition period for schools reclassifying from five years to four years.

From the KSTP-TV story:

The University of St. Thomas is officially a full Division I athletic program, the NCAA announced Monday afternoon. Following a vote by the NCAA Division I Board of Directors, St. Thomas has officially completed its reclassification process, making the school a full member of the NCAA.