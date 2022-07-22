St. Thomas Tops Summit League Academic Honor Roll

First-year Division I member St. Thomas topped all Summit League institutions with 289 honors on the conference's 2021-22 Academic Honor Roll, it was announced July 21.

This year's list recognizes student-athletes who recorded a grade-point average of 3.20 or better during the 2021-22 school year. Those honorees must have used a season of eligibility in one of the 17 Summit League sports: volleyball, soccer, cross country, golf, swimming and diving, basketball, tennis, baseball, softball and track and field.