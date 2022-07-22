St. Thomas Tops Summit League Academic Honor Roll

First-year Division I member St. Thomas topped all Summit League institutions with 289 honors on the conference's 2021-22 Academic Honor Roll, it was announced July 21.
This year's list recognizes student-athletes who recorded a grade-point average of 3.20 or better during the 2021-22 school year. Those honorees must have used a season of eligibility in one of the 17 Summit League sports: volleyball, soccer, cross country, golf, swimming and diving, basketball, tennis, baseball, softball and track and field.
St. Thomas had 267 individual recipients. That list included 22 Tommies who received awards in both cross country and track and field for 289 total honors.