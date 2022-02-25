St. Thomas Updates Face Covering Requirements

Thanks to strong COVID-19 vaccination rates, a declining number of infections on campus and changes to city ordinances, St. Thomas is lifting its face covering requirement in many spaces, effective Saturday, Feb. 26, at 1 p.m.

Face coverings will still be required in:

Classrooms and labs

St. Thomas shuttle

The Center for Well-Being

The University Action and Response Team (UART) asked the St. Thomas community to respect those who still need or choose to wear a face covering. If asked to wear a mask in a private office or other small, enclosed space, community members are expected to honor that request. UART communicated that everyone should carry a face covering in case one is needed. KN95 masks are available at Tommie Central and the Minneapolis Campus Store.

Community members who test positive for COVID-19 should continue using the university’s self-report form.

UART also strongly recommended that community members who have not yet received a booster get one to protect against variants and serious illness. The Center for Well-Being has booster appointments available, or community members can find appointments at other locations.