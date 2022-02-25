St. Thomas Updates Face Covering Requirements

Thanks to strong COVID-19 vaccination rates, a declining number of infections on campus and changes to city ordinances, St. Thomas is lifting its face covering requirement in many spaces, effective Saturday, Feb. 26, at 1 p.m.
Face coverings will still be required in:
- Classrooms and labs
- St. Thomas shuttle
- The Center for Well-Being
The University Action and Response Team (UART) asked the St. Thomas community to respect those who still need or choose to wear a face covering. If asked to wear a mask in a private office or other small, enclosed space, community members are expected to honor that request. UART communicated that everyone should carry a face covering in case one is needed. KN95 masks are available at Tommie Central and the Minneapolis Campus Store.
Community members who test positive for COVID-19 should continue using the university’s self-report form.
UART also strongly recommended that community members who have not yet received a booster get one to protect against variants and serious illness. The Center for Well-Being has booster appointments available, or community members can find appointments at other locations.
St. Thomas will continue to monitor the situation and cases in the area and adjust requirements accordingly.