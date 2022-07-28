Super Lawyers Recognizes 164 School of Law Alumni

Super Lawyers magazine has recognized 164 St. Thomas Law alumni in 10 states during the first half of 2022.

Among those honored, 35 graduates have been named Super Lawyers and 125 have been named Rising Stars. In addition, 46 alumnae were named Rising Stars or Super Lawyers on the lists of Top Women Attorneys in Minnesota and California.

Super Lawyers is a national attorney rating resource that recognizes lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. Those named to each list are among the top 5% of attorneys in their state.

Congratulations to the following St. Thomas Law alumni:

Pamela Abbate-Dattilo ’09 , Fredrikson & Byron, P.A., The Top Women Attorneys in Minnesota 2022 - Rising Stars and 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Minneapolis)

, Fredrikson & Byron, P.A., The Top Women Attorneys in Minnesota 2022 - Rising Stars and 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Minneapolis) Jay Adkins ’14 , Godwin Dold, 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Rochester)

, Godwin Dold, 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Rochester) Adam J. Almen ’13 , Gilbert Alden PLLC, 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Burnsville)

, Gilbert Alden PLLC, 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Burnsville) Caitlin M. Andersen ’11 , Peters, Revnew, Kappenman & Anderson, P.A., 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Minneapolis)

, Peters, Revnew, Kappenman & Anderson, P.A., 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Minneapolis) Rachelle V. Anderson ’14 , Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP, 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (St. Louis Park)

, Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP, 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (St. Louis Park) Tara Anderson ’08 , TJA Business Law, PLLC, The Top Women Attorneys in Minnesota 2022 – Rising Stars and 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Victoria)

, TJA Business Law, PLLC, The Top Women Attorneys in Minnesota 2022 – Rising Stars and 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Victoria) Kaitlyn J. Andren ’15 , Terzich & Ort, LLP, The Top Women Attorneys in Minnesota 2022 – Rising Stars and 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Maple Grove)

, Terzich & Ort, LLP, The Top Women Attorneys in Minnesota 2022 – Rising Stars and 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Maple Grove) Jack Austin ’14 , Hawke Law, 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (St. Paul)

, Hawke Law, 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (St. Paul) Kira N. Barrett ’12 , Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani, LLP, 2022 Southwest Rising Stars (Phoenix)

, Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani, LLP, 2022 Southwest Rising Stars (Phoenix) Cassandra Bautista ’15 , Sieben Edmunds Miller PLLC, 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Eagan)

, Sieben Edmunds Miller PLLC, 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Eagan) Maria Bazakos ’14 , Ice Miller LLP, 2022 Illinois Rising Stars (Chicago)

, Ice Miller LLP, 2022 Illinois Rising Stars (Chicago) Philip Becher ’17 , Sand Law, PLLC, 2022 Great Plains Rising Stars (Williston)

, Sand Law, PLLC, 2022 Great Plains Rising Stars (Williston) Brianna Zuber Beckwith ’08 , Zuber Law, The Top Women Attorneys in Minnesota 2022 – Rising Stars and 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Glenwood)

, Zuber Law, The Top Women Attorneys in Minnesota 2022 – Rising Stars and 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Glenwood) Joy N. Beitzel ’14 , Program for Aid to Victims of Sexual Assault, The Top Women Attorneys in Minnesota 2022 – Rising Stars and 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Duluth)

, Program for Aid to Victims of Sexual Assault, The Top Women Attorneys in Minnesota 2022 – Rising Stars and 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Duluth) Omeed Berenjian ’16 , BK Law Group, 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Minneapolis)

, BK Law Group, 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Minneapolis) Saarah Berenjian ’16 , Clausen & Hassan, LLC, 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (St. Paul)

, Clausen & Hassan, LLC, 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (St. Paul) Matthew C. Berger ’07 , Gislason & Hunter LLP, 2022 Minnesota Super Lawyers (New Ulm)

, Gislason & Hunter LLP, 2022 Minnesota Super Lawyers (New Ulm) Christina Berglund ’07 , Remy Moose Manley, LLP, 2022 Northern California Super Lawyers and The Top Women Attorneys in Northern California 2022 – Super Lawyers (Sacramento)

, Remy Moose Manley, LLP, 2022 Northern California Super Lawyers and The Top Women Attorneys in Northern California 2022 – Super Lawyers (Sacramento) David Best ’14 , Bushnell & Best, PLLC, 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Shoreview)

, Bushnell & Best, PLLC, 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Shoreview) Ryan Bies ’06 , Dougherty, Molenda, Solfest, Hills & Bauer P.A., 2022 Minnesota Super Lawyers (Apple Valley)

, Dougherty, Molenda, Solfest, Hills & Bauer P.A., 2022 Minnesota Super Lawyers (Apple Valley) John Bisanz ’08 , Henson Efron, 2022 Minnesota Super Lawyers (Minneapolis)

, Henson Efron, 2022 Minnesota Super Lawyers (Minneapolis) Devin Lynn Bolton ’12 , Weitz & Luxenberg, P.C., 2022 Southern California Rising Stars and The Top Women Attorneys in Southern California 2022 – Rising Stars (Los Angeles)

, Weitz & Luxenberg, P.C., 2022 Southern California Rising Stars and The Top Women Attorneys in Southern California 2022 – Rising Stars (Los Angeles) Michael Boulette ’10 , Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP, 2022 Minnesota Super Lawyers (Minneapolis)

, Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP, 2022 Minnesota Super Lawyers (Minneapolis) Mary Beth Boyce ’13 , Schmidt & Salita Law Team, The Top Women Attorneys in Minnesota 2022 – Rising Stars and 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Minneapolis)

, Schmidt & Salita Law Team, The Top Women Attorneys in Minnesota 2022 – Rising Stars and 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Minneapolis) Amy Boyle ’11 , MJSB Employment Justice LLP, The Top Women Attorneys in Minnesota 2022 – Rising Stars and 2022 Minnesota Super Lawyers (Eden Prairie)

, MJSB Employment Justice LLP, The Top Women Attorneys in Minnesota 2022 – Rising Stars and 2022 Minnesota Super Lawyers (Eden Prairie) Alison Brandell-Douglas ’13 , Grell Feist PLC, The Top Women Attorneys in Minnesota 2022 – Rising Stars and 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Minneapolis)

, Grell Feist PLC, The Top Women Attorneys in Minnesota 2022 – Rising Stars and 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Minneapolis) Justin M. Braulick ’12 , Heller & Thyen, P.A., 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (St. Cloud)

, Heller & Thyen, P.A., 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (St. Cloud) Dan Brees ’13 , Rock Hutchinson, PLLP, 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Minneapolis)

, Rock Hutchinson, PLLP, 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Minneapolis) Victoria Brenner ’04 , Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP, The Top Women Attorneys in Minnesota 2022 – Super Lawyers and 2022 Minnesota Super Lawyers (Minneapolis)

, Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP, The Top Women Attorneys in Minnesota 2022 – Super Lawyers and 2022 Minnesota Super Lawyers (Minneapolis) Justin Bruntjen ’11 , Decerto Law LLC, 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Wayzata)

, Decerto Law LLC, 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Wayzata) Erin E. Bryan ’07 , Dorsey & Whitney LLP, 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Minneapolis)

, Dorsey & Whitney LLP, 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Minneapolis) Jordan R. Byhring ’16 , Mirabella, Kincaid, Frederick & Mirabella, LLC, 2022 Illinois Rising Stars (Wheaton)

, Mirabella, Kincaid, Frederick & Mirabella, LLC, 2022 Illinois Rising Stars (Wheaton) David J. Carrier ’12 , Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith, LLP, 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Minneapolis)

, Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith, LLP, 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Minneapolis) Ana Chilingarishvili ’10 , Maslon LLP, The Top Women Attorneys in Minnesota 2022 – Rising Stars and 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Minneapolis)

, Maslon LLP, The Top Women Attorneys in Minnesota 2022 – Rising Stars and 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Minneapolis) Johanna P. Clyborne ’05 , Brekke, Clyborne & Ribich, LLC, The Top Women Attorneys in Minnesota 2022 – Super Lawyers and 2022 Minnesota Super Lawyers (Shakopee)

, Brekke, Clyborne & Ribich, LLC, The Top Women Attorneys in Minnesota 2022 – Super Lawyers and 2022 Minnesota Super Lawyers (Shakopee) James P. Cody ’10 , The Cody Law Group, Chtd., 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Vadnais Heights)

, The Cody Law Group, Chtd., 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Vadnais Heights) Jim Conway ’10 , Jaspers Moriarty & Wetherille, P.A., 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Shakopee)

, Jaspers Moriarty & Wetherille, P.A., 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Shakopee) Lucas V. Cragg ’06 , Teplinsky Law Goup, 2022 Minnesota Super Lawyers (Minneapolis)

, Teplinsky Law Goup, 2022 Minnesota Super Lawyers (Minneapolis) Amanda Crain ’11 , HKM Employment Attorneys LLP, The Top Women Attorneys in Minnesota 2022 – Rising Stars and 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Minneapolis)

, HKM Employment Attorneys LLP, The Top Women Attorneys in Minnesota 2022 – Rising Stars and 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Minneapolis) Allison E. Czerniak ’14 , Missing Link Illinois Firm, 2022 Illinois Rising Stars (Eagan)

, Missing Link Illinois Firm, 2022 Illinois Rising Stars (Eagan) John Daly ’04 , Daly & Maruish, LLP, 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Minneapolis)

, Daly & Maruish, LLP, 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Minneapolis) Ruth N. Dapper ’12 , DLA Piper LLP (U.S.), 2022 San Diego Rising Stars (San Diego)

, DLA Piper LLP (U.S.), 2022 San Diego Rising Stars (San Diego) Matthew D. Donovan ’04 , Farrell Fritz, P.C., 2022 New York Metro Super Lawyers (New York)

, Farrell Fritz, P.C., 2022 New York Metro Super Lawyers (New York) Kyle Dreger ’14 , Gerald Miller, P.A., 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Minneapolis)

, Gerald Miller, P.A., 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Minneapolis) Elizabeth Duel ’12 , Law Offices of Ryan Garry, L.L.C., The Top Women Attorneys in Minnesota 2022 – Rising Stars and 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Minneapolis)

, Law Offices of Ryan Garry, L.L.C., The Top Women Attorneys in Minnesota 2022 – Rising Stars and 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Minneapolis) Daniel M. Eaton ’08 , Christensen Law Office PLLC, 2022 Minnesota Super Lawyers (Minneapolis)

, Christensen Law Office PLLC, 2022 Minnesota Super Lawyers (Minneapolis) Jenna Eisenmenger ’11 , Heimerl & Lammers, LLC, 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Minnetonka)

, Heimerl & Lammers, LLC, 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Minnetonka) Ryan Else ’11 , Brockton D. Hunter P.A., 2022 Minnesota Super Lawyers (Minneapolis)

, Brockton D. Hunter P.A., 2022 Minnesota Super Lawyers (Minneapolis) Robert Fafinski ’15 , Fafinski Mark & Johnson, P.A., 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Eden Prairie)

, Fafinski Mark & Johnson, P.A., 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Eden Prairie) Lindsay K. Fischbach ’12 , Barna, Guzy & Steffen, Ltd., The Top Women Attorneys in Minnesota 2022 – Rising Stars and 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Coon Rapids)

, Barna, Guzy & Steffen, Ltd., The Top Women Attorneys in Minnesota 2022 – Rising Stars and 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Coon Rapids) Kate Fisher ’11 , Nichols Kaster, PLLP, The Top Women Attorneys in Minnesota 2022 – Rising Stars and 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Minneapolis)

, Nichols Kaster, PLLP, The Top Women Attorneys in Minnesota 2022 – Rising Stars and 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Minneapolis) Nicole M. Flaherty Cropper ’15 , Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP, 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Minneapolis)

, Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP, 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Minneapolis) Angela D. Follett ’11 , Fish & Richardson P.C., 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Minneapolis)

, Fish & Richardson P.C., 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Minneapolis) John R. Foss ’11 , Foss Law Office, LLC, 2022 Wisconsin Rising Stars (Hudson)

, Foss Law Office, LLC, 2022 Wisconsin Rising Stars (Hudson) Amy Freiman ’11 , Hills Legal Group Ltd, 2022 Wisconsin Rising Stars (Waukesha)

, Hills Legal Group Ltd, 2022 Wisconsin Rising Stars (Waukesha) Jenny Fuller ’12 , Fox Rothschild LLP, The Top Women Attorneys in Minnesota 2022 – Rising Stars and 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Minneapolis)

, Fox Rothschild LLP, The Top Women Attorneys in Minnesota 2022 – Rising Stars and 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Minneapolis) Conor A. Gaughan ’12 , Vedder Price P.C., 2022 Illinois Rising Stars (Chicago)

, Vedder Price P.C., 2022 Illinois Rising Stars (Chicago) Dana L. Gerber ’07 , Atkinson Gerber Law Office, The Top Women Attorneys in Minnesota 2022 – Rising Stars and 2022 Minnesota Super Lawyers (St. Paul)

, Atkinson Gerber Law Office, The Top Women Attorneys in Minnesota 2022 – Rising Stars and 2022 Minnesota Super Lawyers (St. Paul) Molly Gherty ’11 , Felhaber Larson, 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Minneapolis)

, Felhaber Larson, 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Minneapolis) Trusha Goffe ’10 , Jeff Anderson & Associates, P.A., 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (St. Paul)

, Jeff Anderson & Associates, P.A., 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (St. Paul) Maggie D. Green ’08 , Donohue Green Law Office, 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Edina)

, Donohue Green Law Office, 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Edina) Erin E. Gross ’09 , Heacox, Hartman, Koshmrl, Cosgriff, Johnson, Lane & Feenstra, P.A., 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars and 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (St. Paul)

, Heacox, Hartman, Koshmrl, Cosgriff, Johnson, Lane & Feenstra, P.A., 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars and 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (St. Paul) C. Ted Haller ’14 , Haller Kwan LLP, 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Minneapolis)

, Haller Kwan LLP, 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Minneapolis) Derek Hansen ’13 , Valentini Law, P.A., 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Minneapolis)

, Valentini Law, P.A., 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Minneapolis) Elisa M. Hatlevig ’04 , Jardine, Logan & O'Brien, PLLP, The Top Women Attorneys in Minnesota 2022 – Super Lawyers and 2022 Minnesota Super Lawyers (Lake Elmo)

, Jardine, Logan & O'Brien, PLLP, The Top Women Attorneys in Minnesota 2022 – Super Lawyers and 2022 Minnesota Super Lawyers (Lake Elmo) Patrick G. Heaney ’08 , Thrasher, Pelish & Heaney, Ltd., 2022 Wisconsin Super Lawyers (Rice Lake)

, Thrasher, Pelish & Heaney, Ltd., 2022 Wisconsin Super Lawyers (Rice Lake) Luke Heck ’14 , Vogel Law Firm, 2022 Great Plains Rising Stars (Fargo)

, Vogel Law Firm, 2022 Great Plains Rising Stars (Fargo) Kate Hibbard ’06 , Cargill Inc., The Top Women Attorneys in Minnesota 2022 – Super Lawyers (Wayzata)

, Cargill Inc., The Top Women Attorneys in Minnesota 2022 – Super Lawyers (Wayzata) Stephanie J. Hill ’08 , Hill Crabb, LLC, 2022 Minnesota Super Lawyers (Edina)

, Hill Crabb, LLC, 2022 Minnesota Super Lawyers (Edina) Alexander M. Jadin ’06 , Smith Jadin Johnson, PLLC, 2022 Minnesota Super Lawyers (Bloomington)

, Smith Jadin Johnson, PLLC, 2022 Minnesota Super Lawyers (Bloomington) Christopher A. Jensen ’10 , The Jensen Litigation Firm, PLLC, 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Shakopee)

, The Jensen Litigation Firm, PLLC, 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Shakopee) Danielle M. Johnson ’13 , Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren s.c., 2022 Wisconsin Rising Stars (Madison)

, Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren s.c., 2022 Wisconsin Rising Stars (Madison) Jason P. Johnston ’10 , Zimmerman Reed LLP, 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Minneapolis)

, Zimmerman Reed LLP, 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Minneapolis) Benjamin Kajer ’14 , Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP, 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Minneapolis)

, Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP, 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Minneapolis) Lucas Kane ’17 , Fabian May & Anderson, PLLP, 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Minneapolis)

, Fabian May & Anderson, PLLP, 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Minneapolis) Kari N. Kanne ’10 , Honsa & Mara, The Top Women Attorneys in Minnesota 2022 – Rising Stars and 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Minneapolis)

, Honsa & Mara, The Top Women Attorneys in Minnesota 2022 – Rising Stars and 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Minneapolis) Nicole Kettwick ’10 , Brandt Kettwick Defense, 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Anoka)

, Brandt Kettwick Defense, 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Anoka) Benjamin Kinney ’13 , Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani, LLP, 2022 Illinois Rising Stars (Chicago)

, Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani, LLP, 2022 Illinois Rising Stars (Chicago) Randall A. Kins ’13 , Sheridan & Dulas, P.A., 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Eagan)

, Sheridan & Dulas, P.A., 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Eagan) Kristian T. Kircher ’16 , BK Law Group, 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Minneapolis)

, BK Law Group, 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Minneapolis) Cally Kjellberg-Nelson ’09 , Quinlivan & Hughes, P.A., The Top Women Attorneys in Minnesota 2022 – Super Lawyers and 2022 Minnesota Super Lawyers (St. Cloud)

, Quinlivan & Hughes, P.A., The Top Women Attorneys in Minnesota 2022 – Super Lawyers and 2022 Minnesota Super Lawyers (St. Cloud) Jeffrey Klobucar ’08 , Bassford Remele, P.A., 2022 Minnesota Super Lawyers (Minneapolis)

, Bassford Remele, P.A., 2022 Minnesota Super Lawyers (Minneapolis) Aaron P. Knoll ’12 , Greene Espel PLLP, 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Minneapolis)

, Greene Espel PLLP, 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Minneapolis) Kyle Koebele ’17 , HAWS-KM, P.A., 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (St. Paul)

, HAWS-KM, P.A., 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (St. Paul) Travis Kowitz ’16 , Kowitz Law, 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Lindstrom)

, Kowitz Law, 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Lindstrom) Benjamin Kwan ’13 , Haller Kwan LLP, 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Minneapolis)

, Haller Kwan LLP, 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Minneapolis) Michael B. Lammers ’08 , Heimerl & Lammers, LLC, 2022 Minnesota Super Lawyers (Minnetonka)

, Heimerl & Lammers, LLC, 2022 Minnesota Super Lawyers (Minnetonka) Erin D. Larsgaard ’17 , Wold Johnson, P.C., 2022 Great Plains Rising Stars (Fargo)

, Wold Johnson, P.C., 2022 Great Plains Rising Stars (Fargo) Kimberlie M. Larson ’06 , Parvey, Larson, and McLean, PLLC, 2022 Great Plains Super Lawyers (West Fargo)

, Parvey, Larson, and McLean, PLLC, 2022 Great Plains Super Lawyers (West Fargo) Sonja Corinne Larson ’06 , Gapen Larson & Johnson, LLC, The Top Women Attorneys in Minnesota 2022 – Super Lawyers and 2022 Minnesota Super Lawyers (Minneapolis)

, Gapen Larson & Johnson, LLC, The Top Women Attorneys in Minnesota 2022 – Super Lawyers and 2022 Minnesota Super Lawyers (Minneapolis) Courtney E. Latcham ’16 , Clausen & Hassan, LLC, The Top Women Attorneys in Minnesota 2022 – Rising Stars and 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (St. Paul)

, Clausen & Hassan, LLC, The Top Women Attorneys in Minnesota 2022 – Rising Stars and 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (St. Paul) Lindsay Lien Rinholen ’15 , OFT Law PLLC, The Top Women Attorneys in Minnesota 2022 – Rising Stars and 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Minneapolis)

, OFT Law PLLC, The Top Women Attorneys in Minnesota 2022 – Rising Stars and 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Minneapolis) Carrie Loch ’15 , Law Office of Carrie Loch, The Top Women Attorneys in Minnesota 2022 – Rising Stars and 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Minnetonka)

, Law Office of Carrie Loch, The Top Women Attorneys in Minnesota 2022 – Rising Stars and 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Minnetonka) James A. Long ’10 , Regnum Legacy, PC, 2022 Southern California Rising Stars (Ontario)

, Regnum Legacy, PC, 2022 Southern California Rising Stars (Ontario) Nicolet Lyon ’10 , Law Office of Katherine L. MacKinnon, P.L.L.C., The Top Women Attorneys in Minnesota 2022 – Rising Stars (St. Paul)

, Law Office of Katherine L. MacKinnon, P.L.L.C., The Top Women Attorneys in Minnesota 2022 – Rising Stars (St. Paul) Meghan Marty ’16 , Messerli | Kramer, The Top Women Attorneys in Minnesota 2022 – Rising Stars and 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Minneapolis)

, Messerli | Kramer, The Top Women Attorneys in Minnesota 2022 – Rising Stars and 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Minneapolis) Heather M. McElroy ’04 , Ciresi Conlin LLP, The Top Women Attorneys in Minnesota 2022 – Super Lawyers and 2022 Minnesota Super Lawyers (Minneapolis)

, Ciresi Conlin LLP, The Top Women Attorneys in Minnesota 2022 – Super Lawyers and 2022 Minnesota Super Lawyers (Minneapolis) Juan E. Monteverde ’05 , Monteverde & Associates PC, 2022 New York Metro Super Lawyers (New York)

, Monteverde & Associates PC, 2022 New York Metro Super Lawyers (New York) Alexandria R. Munro ’17 , Goodhue, Coleman & Owens, P.C., 2022 Great Plains Rising Stars (Clive)

, Goodhue, Coleman & Owens, P.C., 2022 Great Plains Rising Stars (Clive) Kaarin Nelson Schaffer ’06 , Conard Nelson Schaffer, PLLC, The Top Women Attorneys in Minnesota 2022 – Super Lawyers and 2022 Minnesota Super Lawyers (Minneapolis)

, Conard Nelson Schaffer, PLLC, The Top Women Attorneys in Minnesota 2022 – Super Lawyers and 2022 Minnesota Super Lawyers (Minneapolis) Adam L. Nicolet ’13 , Nicolet Law Accident & Injury Lawyers, 2022 Wisconsin Rising Stars (Eau Claire)

, Nicolet Law Accident & Injury Lawyers, 2022 Wisconsin Rising Stars (Eau Claire) Emily Niles ’14 , Robins Kaplan LLP, The Top Women Attorneys in Minnesota 2022 – Rising Stars and 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Minneapolis)

, Robins Kaplan LLP, The Top Women Attorneys in Minnesota 2022 – Rising Stars and 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Minneapolis) Elizabeth R. Odette ’04 , Office of the Attorney General, The Top Women Attorneys in Minnesota 2022 – Super Lawyers (St. Paul)

, Office of the Attorney General, The Top Women Attorneys in Minnesota 2022 – Super Lawyers (St. Paul) Daniel R. Olson ’07 , Bassford Remele, P.A., 2022 Minnesota Super Lawyers (Minneapolis)

, Bassford Remele, P.A., 2022 Minnesota Super Lawyers (Minneapolis) Parker Olson ’14 , Cousineau, Waldhauser & Kieselbach, P.A., 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Mendota Heights)

, Cousineau, Waldhauser & Kieselbach, P.A., 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Mendota Heights) Benjamin Pardun ’08 , Meaney & Patrin, P.A., 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Andover)

, Meaney & Patrin, P.A., 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Andover) Shaun Parks ’12 , Wells Fargo & Company Law Department, 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Minneapolis)

, Wells Fargo & Company Law Department, 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Minneapolis) John P. Pavelko ’16 , Missing Link Minnesota Firm, 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Eagan)

, Missing Link Minnesota Firm, 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Eagan) Jake W. Peden ’18 , Jardine, Logan & O'Brien, PLLP, 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Lake Elmo)

, Jardine, Logan & O'Brien, PLLP, 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Lake Elmo) Matthew Perkins ’10 , Pearman Law Firm P.C., 2022 Colorado Rising Stars (Wheat Ridge)

, Pearman Law Firm P.C., 2022 Colorado Rising Stars (Wheat Ridge) Greg P. Pittman ’12 , Pittman & Pittman Law Offices LLC, 2022 Wisconsin Rising Stars (La Crosse)

, Pittman & Pittman Law Offices LLC, 2022 Wisconsin Rising Stars (La Crosse) Wade Pittman ’13 , Pittman & Pittman Law Offices LLC, 2022 Wisconsin Rising Stars (Madison)

, Pittman & Pittman Law Offices LLC, 2022 Wisconsin Rising Stars (Madison) Maria Plese ’17 , U.S. Bank, 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Minneapolis)

, U.S. Bank, 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Minneapolis) Kalyan Pokala ’08 , Pokala Law APC, 2022 San Diego Rising Stars (San Diego)

, Pokala Law APC, 2022 San Diego Rising Stars (San Diego) Nicole A. Raebel ’17 , Jaspers Moriarty & Wetherille, P.A., The Top Women Attorneys in Minnesota 2022 – Rising Stars and 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Shakopee)

, Jaspers Moriarty & Wetherille, P.A., The Top Women Attorneys in Minnesota 2022 – Rising Stars and 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Shakopee) John R. Remakel ’07 , Monroe Moxness Berg PA, 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Minneapolis)

, Monroe Moxness Berg PA, 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Minneapolis) Kelli R. Riley ’12 , Riley Law LLC, 2022 Colorado Rising Stars (Greeley)

, Riley Law LLC, 2022 Colorado Rising Stars (Greeley) Amy M. Robertson ’15 , The Allen Law Group PC, 2022 Michigan Rising Stars (Detroit)

, The Allen Law Group PC, 2022 Michigan Rising Stars (Detroit) Kimberly J. Robinson ’06 , Robinson | Duffy, PLLC, The Top Women Attorneys in Minnesota 2022 – Super Lawyers and 2022 Minnesota Super Lawyers (Minneapolis)

, Robinson | Duffy, PLLC, The Top Women Attorneys in Minnesota 2022 – Super Lawyers and 2022 Minnesota Super Lawyers (Minneapolis) Joanna M. Salmen ’10 , Foley & Mansfield PLLP, The Top Women Attorneys in Minnesota 2022 – Rising Stars and 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Minneapolis)

, Foley & Mansfield PLLP, The Top Women Attorneys in Minnesota 2022 – Rising Stars and 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Minneapolis) Rick Sand ’13 , Sand Law, PLLC, 2022 Great Plains Rising Stars (Bismarck)

, Sand Law, PLLC, 2022 Great Plains Rising Stars (Bismarck) Ronnie Santana ’18 , Gerald Miller, P.A., 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Minneapolis)

, Gerald Miller, P.A., 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Minneapolis) Jill Sauber ’13 , Sauber Legal Services LLC, The Top Women Attorneys in Minnesota 2022 – Rising Stars and 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Bloomington)

, Sauber Legal Services LLC, The Top Women Attorneys in Minnesota 2022 – Rising Stars and 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Bloomington) Rachel Davis Scherf ’16 , Davis & Goldfarb, PLLC, The Top Women Attorneys in Minnesota 2022 – Rising Stars and 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Minneapolis)

, Davis & Goldfarb, PLLC, The Top Women Attorneys in Minnesota 2022 – Rising Stars and 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Minneapolis) Courtney J. Schneider ’10 , Huston & Schneider, 2022 Minnesota Super Lawyers (Edina)

, Huston & Schneider, 2022 Minnesota Super Lawyers (Edina) Joel Schroeder ’04 , Best & Flanagan LLP, 2022 Minnesota Super Lawyers (Minneapolis)

, Best & Flanagan LLP, 2022 Minnesota Super Lawyers (Minneapolis) Timothy J. Scott ’12 , Law Office of Timothy J. Scott, P.A., 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Minneapolis)

, Law Office of Timothy J. Scott, P.A., 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Minneapolis) Colin S. Seaborg ’15 , Bassford Remele, P.A., 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Minneapolis)

, Bassford Remele, P.A., 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Minneapolis) Mark A. Severson ’08 , Severson Porter Law, 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Brainerd)

, Severson Porter Law, 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Brainerd) Kathryn Short ’12 , Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP, 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Minneapolis)

, Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP, 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Minneapolis) Patrick Sinner ’14 , Kaler Doeling, PLLP, 2022 Great Plains Rising Stars (Fargo)

, Kaler Doeling, PLLP, 2022 Great Plains Rising Stars (Fargo) Kelly M. Sinton ’13 , Law Office of Kelly M. Sinton, The Top Women Attorneys in Minnesota 2022 – Rising Stars and 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Anoka)

, Law Office of Kelly M. Sinton, The Top Women Attorneys in Minnesota 2022 – Rising Stars and 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Anoka) V. Joshua Socks ’13 , Collier Law Firm, LLP, 2022 Northern California Rising Stars (Corte Madera)

, Collier Law Firm, LLP, 2022 Northern California Rising Stars (Corte Madera) Lucas B. Spaeth ’14 , Estate & Elder Law Services, 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Minneapolis)

, Estate & Elder Law Services, 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Minneapolis) Wayne M. Spangler ’14 , Johnson Bealka, PLLC, 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (St. Paul)

, Johnson Bealka, PLLC, 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (St. Paul) Brock J. Specht ’07 , Nichols Kaster, PLLP, 2022 Minnesota Super Lawyers (Minneapolis)

, Nichols Kaster, PLLP, 2022 Minnesota Super Lawyers (Minneapolis) John Spiten ’12 , Spiten Law Firm, 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Roseville)

, Spiten Law Firm, 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Roseville) Ross D. Stadheim ’11 , MJSB Employment Justice LLP, 2022 Minnesota Super Lawyers (Eden Prairie)

, MJSB Employment Justice LLP, 2022 Minnesota Super Lawyers (Eden Prairie) Pamela D. Steinle ’11 , Steinle Law PLLC, The Top Women Attorneys in Minnesota 2022 – Rising Stars and 2022 Minnesota Super Lawyers (St. James)

, Steinle Law PLLC, The Top Women Attorneys in Minnesota 2022 – Rising Stars and 2022 Minnesota Super Lawyers (St. James) Jeffrey S. Storms ’06 , Newmark Storms Dworak LLC, 2022 Minnesota Super Lawyers (Minneapolis)

, Newmark Storms Dworak LLC, 2022 Minnesota Super Lawyers (Minneapolis) Thomas M. Strand ’15 , Paige J. Donnelly Ltd., 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (St. Paul)

, Paige J. Donnelly Ltd., 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (St. Paul) Marc Sugden ’09 , Pemberton Law, 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Alexandria)

, Pemberton Law, 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Alexandria) Andrew M. Tatge ’05 , Gislason & Hunter LLP, 2022 Minnesota Super Lawyers (Mankato)

, Gislason & Hunter LLP, 2022 Minnesota Super Lawyers (Mankato) Brian J. Thompto ’09 , Latimer LeVay Fyock LLC, 2022 Illinois Rising Stars (Chicago)

, Latimer LeVay Fyock LLC, 2022 Illinois Rising Stars (Chicago) Derek Thooft ’16 , Thooft Law LLC, 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Eagan)

, Thooft Law LLC, 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Eagan) James Todd ’14 , DeWitt LLP, 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Minneapolis)

, DeWitt LLP, 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Minneapolis) Anthony Toepfer ’11 , Toepfer at Law, PLLC, 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (St. Cloud)

, Toepfer at Law, PLLC, 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (St. Cloud) Alyssa M. Toft ’07 , The Top Women Attorneys in Minnesota 2022 – Rising Stars (Minneapolis)

, The Top Women Attorneys in Minnesota 2022 – Rising Stars (Minneapolis) Alyssa M. Troje ’10 , Fredrikson & Byron, P.A., The Top Women Attorneys in Minnesota 2022 – Rising Stars and 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Minneapolis)

, Fredrikson & Byron, P.A., The Top Women Attorneys in Minnesota 2022 – Rising Stars and 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Minneapolis) Mae B. Van Lengerich ’13 , Missing Link Minnesota Firm, The Top Women Attorneys in Minnesota 2022 – Rising Stars (Eagan)

, Missing Link Minnesota Firm, The Top Women Attorneys in Minnesota 2022 – Rising Stars (Eagan) Christopher L. Vatsaas ’11 , Chestnut Cambronne PA, 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Minneapolis)

, Chestnut Cambronne PA, 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Minneapolis) Adriel B. Villarreal ’06 , Barna, Guzy & Steffen, Ltd., 2022 Minnesota Super Lawyers (Coon Rapids)

, Barna, Guzy & Steffen, Ltd., 2022 Minnesota Super Lawyers (Coon Rapids) Bailey Voge ’20 , Vogel Law Firm, 2022 Great Plains Rising Stars (Fargo)

, Vogel Law Firm, 2022 Great Plains Rising Stars (Fargo) Shannon Wachter ’15 , The Top Women Attorneys in Minnesota 2022 – Rising Stars and 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Maple Grove)

, The Top Women Attorneys in Minnesota 2022 – Rising Stars and 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Maple Grove) Theodore J. Waldeck ’08 , Waldeck & Woodrow, P.A., 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Minneapolis)

, Waldeck & Woodrow, P.A., 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Minneapolis) Ling S. Wang ’17 , Fegan Scott LLC, The Top Women Attorneys in Minnesota 2022 – Rising Stars and 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Minneapolis)

, Fegan Scott LLC, The Top Women Attorneys in Minnesota 2022 – Rising Stars and 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Minneapolis) John A. Wehrly ’10 , Steinhagen & Crist, PLLP, 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Minneapolis)

, Steinhagen & Crist, PLLP, 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Minneapolis) Thomas R. Wentzell ’13 , Barna, Guzy & Steffen, Ltd., 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Coon Rapids)

, Barna, Guzy & Steffen, Ltd., 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Coon Rapids) Erin E. Westbrook ’12 , Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr LLP, The Top Women Attorneys in Minnesota 2022 – Rising Stars and 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Minneapolis)

, Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr LLP, The Top Women Attorneys in Minnesota 2022 – Rising Stars and 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Minneapolis) Kyle Willems ’13 , Bassford Remele, P.A., 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Minneapolis)

, Bassford Remele, P.A., 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Minneapolis) Lucas D. Wilson ’10 , Collins, Buckley, Sauntry & Haugh, PLLP, 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (St. Paul)

, Collins, Buckley, Sauntry & Haugh, PLLP, 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (St. Paul) Bryce Young ’10 , Duane Morris LLP, 2022 San Diego Rising Stars (San Diego)

, Duane Morris LLP, 2022 San Diego Rising Stars (San Diego) Isaac J. Zimmerman ’13 , Zimmerman Law, 2022 Great Plains Rising Stars (Bismarck)

, Zimmerman Law, 2022 Great Plains Rising Stars (Bismarck) Patrick T. Zomer ’11, Moss & Barnett, 2022 Minnesota Rising Stars (Minneapolis)

According to the Super Lawyers website, attorneys are selected for recognition using a combination of peer nominations and evaluations, along with independent research. Each candidate is evaluated on 12 indicators of peer recognition and professional achievement. The list of Super Lawyers is intended to serve as a resource for attorneys and consumers searching for legal counsel.