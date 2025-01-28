Tales from the Archives: St. Thomas Students and Study Abroad

In the last year, nearly 700 St. Thomas students took part in study abroad programs, with Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom standing out as top destinations. But have you ever wondered about the roots of study abroad programs at St. Thomas?

Article from The Aquin on SPAN trip to Colombia, 1950.

The history of study abroad at St. Thomas stretches back to the post-World War II era. Beginning in 1948, St. Thomas students began taking part in the Student Project for Amity Among Nations (SPAN). Sponsored by the state of Minnesota, SPAN was designed to promote international friendship and understanding while allowing students to conduct research on the cultures and people of other nations. Participants spent two months during the summer abroad, diving deep into research projects tied to their host countries. Over the years, several St. Thomas faculty members have served as faculty advisers to SPAN trips over the years, including Dr. Herbert Willging, who led trips to Colombia and Peru; Dr. Mohammed Selim, who guided groups in Egypt; and Dr. Franz Mueller, who accompanied students in Germany.

Another early study abroad opportunity for St. Thomas students was through the Institute for European Studies (IES), now known as the Institute for the International Education of Students. This program was co-founded by St. Thomas alumnus Paul Koutny ’50 and was initially associated with the University of Vienna. In 1952, a group of five St. Thomas students took part in one of the organization’s first programs, spending a semester in Vienna. In addition to their studies, tours of countries throughout western Europe and North Africa were a part of the student experience.

Group photo of St. Thomas participants of the Cuernavaca Program, 1963.

In 1962, St. Thomas introduced its first sponsored study abroad program in collaboration with the Center for Intercultural Formation based in Cuernavaca, Mexico. The Cuernavaca Program was a 15-week immersion that combined intensive Spanish language instruction with studies in Latin American history, literature, and cultural anthropology. St. Thomas Professor Ann Hoverson led the program and taught its course on Hispanic literature.

The introduction of the Interim program at St. Thomas (now called J-Term) in 1976 broadened study abroad opportunities for students. Through collaborations, like the Upper Midwest Association for Intercultural Education (UMAIE), students could take monthlong study abroad courses taught by professors from St. Thomas or other Minnesota institutions. Today, J-Term offerings continue to allow students to engage in international education without requiring a full semester or summer abroad commitment.

The longest-running semester-long study abroad program sponsored by St. Thomas is the London Business Semester. First offered in the fall of 1995, the program began with 25 students and a single faculty director. This widely popular program provides students with opportunities for site visits, excursions and travel which provide deeper context to the material in their coursework.

Alongside the London Business Semester, St. Thomas currently sponsors three other semester-long study abroad programs: Rome Empower, Catholic Studies in Rome, and St. Thomas in Limerick.

From the 1940s through today, study abroad at St. Thomas has always been about more than academics – it’s about exploring new perspectives, fostering connections, and making the world your classroom.