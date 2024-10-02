St. Thomas Student’s German Studies Take Her to Dresden

Victoria Baker ’26, a College of Arts and Sciences student with majors in German and political science, recently attended the Goethe Institute Sommerakademie in Dresden, Germany, on a full scholarship. This two-week intensive professional development opportunity was made possible by Baker’s advanced German linguistic skills and her active participation in SPARK for German.

Designed by the Goethe Institute and supported by the American Association of Teachers of German, SPARK for German promotes language and culture learning among elementary and middle school children. Through SPARK, students like Baker apply their academic knowledge, enhance their professional skills, and gain cultural competence in German. The SPARK Lab at the University of St. Thomas is one of 130 in the U.S., and the only one in Minnesota.

Baker first learned about the Sommerakademie during her Introduction to German Studies class taught by Dr. Susanne M. Wagner, associate professor in the Department of Modern and Classical Languages and the director of the German program at St. Thomas. After completing a Community-Engaged Learning project as part of her coursework, Baker continued her involvement with SPARK and eventually became the German Club’s SPARK coordinator. Baker’s hard work and dedication led to an invitation – and ultimately an all-expenses paid scholarship – to attend the Sommerakademie.

During her time at St. Thomas, Baker has honed her language, cultural, and teaching skills while spending a full academic year teaching German to young students through SPARK. The Sommerakademie deepened her expertise, offering her a transformative two-week experience in Dresden. The program included intensive language courses, modern teaching workshops, and excursions to iconic landmarks like the Frauenkirche and Semper Oper, where she enjoyed the unforgettable performance of “Don Carlos,” enriching both her academic and personal growth.

Another highlight of the program was visiting the Technical University of Dresden, where Baker participated in workshops led by esteemed educators. She also had the chance to observe teaching methods in action at the Friedrich-Schiller-Gymnasium in Pirna. The program concluded with a workshop at the Goethe Institute, where Baker presented her newfound knowledge.

Beyond the academic rigor, the Sommerakademie offered her numerous opportunities for personal growth and connection. The cohort bonded during a breathtaking excursion to the Sächsische Schweiz (Saxon Switzerland National Park), where she hiked through the stunning landscape and engaged in team-building activities. These moments of reflection and camaraderie were as important as her classroom experiences, reinforcing the importance of teamwork and communication skills that are crucial in any professional environment.

When Baker returned to campus, she carried the experiences and connections gained from this incredible summer. “With its rich historical tapestry and thriving cultural scene, Dresden proved to be the perfect setting for such an immersive program,” Baker said in a recent conversation with Wagner. From the moment she arrived, Baker reported, the city’s blend of old-world charm and contemporary innovation was evident to her.

Baker’s experience has fueled her interest in German language and culture, equipping her with the tools to inspire others in her community. She looks forward to applying these experiences on campus this fall – and she may even turn her passion and talent into a future profession.