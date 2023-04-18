Three Minnesota Teams to Compete in National Business Competition at Schulze School of Entrepreneurship

On April 27, 25 teams of undergraduate students from across North America will gather in Minneapolis for the seventh annual e-Fest business competition, which has awarded more than $1.5 million to hundreds of young entrepreneurs since its inception in 2017.

Hosted by the University of St. Thomas Schulze School of Entrepreneurship, e-Fest is a national business competition for any undergraduate student pursuing any degree at any four-year college or university in North America. The three-day event provides a unique learning experience and immeasurable networking opportunities for young entrepreneurs. With $215,000 in cash prizes, e-Fest is also one of the top cash prize competitions in the country.

Dick Schulze delivers a keynote address during the e-Fest Pitch Slam competition, hosted by the Schulze School of Entrepreneurship in Schulze Hall on April 28, 2022, in Minneapolis.

In addition to competing against and connecting with other entrepreneurs, students have the opportunity to participate in workshops led by industry experts and receive feedback on their business ventures from experienced entrepreneurs who serve as judges for the four separate competitions. Richard M. Schulze, founder and executive chairman at Best Buy, will be the keynote speaker at e-Fest 2023. And this year’s panel of esteemed judges includes:

Shawntera Hardy, former commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development

Angelina Lawton, founder and CEO, Sportsdigita

Damian Novak, board chairman, Fresh Vine Wine

Tim Welsh, vice chair of Consumer and Business Banking, U.S. Bancorp

Ann Winblad, co-founding partner, Hummer Winblad Venture Partners

Minnesota universities are well-represented, with three teams from across the state competing. And for the second year in a row, two teams from the University of St. Thomas have been selected as finalists.

The three teams from Minnesota are:

Chemco, University of St. Thomas

Chemco reclaims raw materials from lithium-ion batteries in an effective and sustainable manner.

Epiblock, University of St. Thomas

Epiblock is a mouth-inserted medical device that restricts blood flow to the nasal cavity and surrounding area. Its primary function is similar to a tourniquet for the nose, stopping nosebleeds at the source, however it also aids in a wide variety of surgical and cosmetic facial procedures.

Greenscapes, University of Minnesota-Crookston

Greenscapes is bringing sustainability to the golf industry by converting recycled glass into sand for course bunkers and topdressing maintenance. As the world's first and only alternative to natural sand, we are pioneering a new use for America's unused plethora of recyclable glass and helping to alleviate our global sand shortage.

The number of new businesses in the U.S. has been growing significantly since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the Census Bureau’s Business Formation Statistics, around 5 million new businesses were created in in 2021, which was a 55% increase compared to 2019. That trend is expected to continue, and the University of St. Thomas Schulze School of Entrepreneurship is pleased to welcome the next generation of entrepreneurial minds to campus.

Individuals from 25 teams from colleges and universities around the country deliver their elevator pitches during the e-Fest Pitch Slam competition, hosted by the Schulze School of Entrepreneurship in Schulze Hall on April 28, 2022, in Minneapolis.

“We are excited for another tremendous year of celebrating and rewarding talented undergraduate entrepreneurs across the nation,” said Jessica Cooley, interim associate dean at the University of St Thomas Schulze School of Entrepreneurship. “e-Fest gives students the opportunity to showcase their ventures, hone their pitches, expand their network, and receive valuable feedback and seed capital to take their ventures to the next level.”

The 25 teams participating in this year’s competition are:

4U Medical Designs, Rowan University

Brainable, Loyola Marymount University

Breaking Crucial Boundaries, LLC, Western Michigan University

Chemco, University of St. Thomas

DioTeX Diagnostics, Johns Hopkins University

Elythea, Brown University

Epiblock, University of St. Thomas

Evendtor, Beloit College

FullFlock, University of Pennsylvania

Greenscapes, University of Minnesota-Crookston

Just Pause, Grove City College

Lectra, West Chester University

Menta, Loyola Marymount University

Mitey Bites, State University of New York at Plattsburgh

NextMed, University of British Columbia

NIX Labs, LLC, Florida Gulf Coast University

Omnis, Auburn University

OnPoint Ventilation, Johns Hopkins University

ParaWave, Ohio State University

Rarities Market, University of Wisconsin-Whitewater

ReadyCloth, Florida Gulf Coast University

Recreated by Rey, University of Northern Iowa

Smart Dorm, University of Montana

Sprout to Life Microgreens, California State University Sacramento

Tadpole, Northeastern University