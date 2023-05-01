Tiffany Cork Named Assistant Dean of Enrollment, Retention and Student Experience

Tiffany Cork, who joined the University of St. Thomas in 2012 as the director of evening and full-time MBA Admissions, where she managed those recruiting efforts, will become the assistant dean of enrollment, retention and student experience in Opus College of Business.

Tiffany Cork

Currently Cork is senior director of graduate business recruiting and admissions at the Opus College overseeing the admissions strategic plan, recruiting and enrolling students for all graduate business programs including the MBA, MS and Graduate Certificate programs. During her tenure she has implemented several efforts, including the launch of a new Opus CRM system (Salesforce) and email marketing tool (Pardot), creating an innovative lead nurturing process while collaborating with program staff, marketing, faculty and IT professionals.

Prior to St. Thomas, Cork worked at Ernst & Young (EY) in HR and campus recruiting as well as at the University of Minnesota Carlson School of Management and Concordia University, recruiting undergraduate and graduate students.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in international studies and a master’s degree in education from the University of Minnesota Duluth.