University of St. Thomas Introduces STEM MBA to Prepare Data-Driven Leaders

The Opus College of Business is introducing a new STEM MBA program to prepare professionals for leadership roles in industries powered by data and technology. The program combines the advanced technical skills employers need with the strategic and ethical decision-making essential to effective leadership.

Building on the strengths of a traditional MBA, the STEM MBA adds specialized training in high demand fields such as data science, analytics, cybersecurity, and enterprise software. The result is a program that fills a critical gap in the market, meeting the growing demand for leaders who can navigate and solve complex challenges in technology-driven industries.

“For professionals already in technical fields, the STEM MBA offers an opportunity to deepen their expertise while growing their leadership capabilities,” said John Olson, associate dean of academic programs and innovation. “This program not only teaches students how to leverage tools like data analytics and artificial intelligence but also challenges them to think critically about using them responsibly.”

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, STEM occupations are expected to grow nearly 11% by 2033 – more than double the average rate for all jobs. The STEM MBA prepares students for impactful careers in industries like technology, health care, finance, consulting, and manufacturing, where data analytics and AI are increasingly central to success.

The STEM MBA also offers key advantages for international students. With its STEM designation, graduates on F-1 visas qualify for extended work authorization in the U.S. through the Optional Practical Training (OPT) program, allowing them to gain valuable industry experience after graduation.

A defining feature of the Opus College STEM MBA is its focus on practical, hands-on learning. Through a 14-week capstone course, students work directly with companies to solve real-world business challenges using data. Faculty mentors and industry leaders provide guidance, ensuring students gain valuable experience and skills that bridge classroom learning with practical application.

The program also focuses on ethical decision-making, a key pillar of the Opus College mission. As businesses increasingly adopt AI and advanced analytics, leaders must consider not only efficiency but also the broader impact of their decisions. The STEM MBA prepares students to navigate these complexities with integrity, focusing on solutions that serve both organizational and societal needs.

The launch of the STEM MBA marks the third STEM-designated graduate program at Opus College, joining the MS in Business Analytics and MS in Supply Chain Management. These programs demonstrate the college’s commitment to preparing students for the quantitative and technical demands of today’s rapidly evolving business landscape.

“Our culture is focused on continuous innovation,” Olson said. “We design our programs to evolve alongside the business world, giving our graduates the tools they need to lead effectively in an ever-changing environment.”