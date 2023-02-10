VIDEO: 2022 Melrose Twin Cities Principled Leadership Awardee

Erica Neubert Campbell

St. Thomas’ Melrose and The Toro Company Center for Principled Leadership has announced the 2022 recipient of the Melrose Twin Cities Principled Leadership Award: Erica Neubert Campbell, executive director of the Pinky Swear Foundation.

The Pinky Swear Foundation is a national nonprofit headquartered in Edina, Minnesota, committed to helping children with cancer and their families with financial and emotional assistance.

“Erica’s story is one of empathy and generosity,” said Christopher Michaelson, academic director of the Melrose and The Toro Company Center for Principled Leadership. “It is also a story of a career-long journey, acquiring the skills and experience that led her to discover the work that matters most.”