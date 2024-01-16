Yohuru Williams Recognized as a Community Leader During MLK Day Event

Dr. Yohuru Williams, founding director of the Racial Justice Initiative, was recognized as a community changemaker by General Mills and the United Negro College Fund on MLK Day at the 34th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Breakfast in Minneapolis.

Williams was the moderator of the conversation "Leading Onward: Elevating New Voices for Justice & Equality" with this year's keynote speaker, activist Marley Dias, founder of the #1000BlackGirlBooks movement.

Social activist Marley Dias speaks with event moderator Dr. Yohuru Williams of the Racial Justice Initiative at the University of St. Thomas during the MLK Holiday Breakfast at the Minneapolis Convention Center.

“It was an incredible event honoring the life and legacy of Dr. King with a focus on elevating young voices like Marley's,” Williams said. “As an added bonus General Mills and UNCF presented us with our own Wheaties boxes.”

Marley Dias with Yohuru Williams

Arun Sharma / Allume Digital

Arun Sharma / Allume Digital Arun Sharma / Allume Digital