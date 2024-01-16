Yohuru Williams Recognized as a Community Leader During MLK Day Event

Dr. Yohuru Williams, founding director of the Racial Justice Initiative, was recognized as a community changemaker by General Mills and the United Negro College Fund on MLK Day at the 34th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Breakfast in Minneapolis.
Williams was the moderator of the conversation "Leading Onward: Elevating New Voices for Justice & Equality" with this year's keynote speaker, activist Marley Dias, founder of the #1000BlackGirlBooks movement.
“It was an incredible event honoring the life and legacy of Dr. King with a focus on elevating young voices like Marley's,” Williams said. “As an added bonus General Mills and UNCF presented us with our own Wheaties boxes.”