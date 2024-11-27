2024 Law Alumna Award Recipients: Christy Botts and Carmeann Foster 

The University of St. Thomas School of Law honored Christy Botts ’98, ’11 J.D. and Carmeann Foster ’08, ’12 J.D./MSW with its Alumna Achievement Award at the 2024 Alumnae Brunch on Nov. 2. Botts and Foster are co-founders of Rebound, Inc., a Twin Cities nonprofit that seeks to partner with the community to address the overrepresentation of Black youth in the juvenile justice system.

“Carmeann and Christy have created a beacon of hope and empowerment for Black youth in our community,” said Meghan Feliciano ’11 J.D., who introduced Botts and Foster at the brunch. “Their leadership and dedication have transformed countless lives, providing the support and resources necessary for young individuals to thrive.”

Botts and Foster founded Rebound in 2012 with a mission to provide evidence based and community centered education, advocacy and rehabilitation solutions to the issues facing the Black community in the Twin Cities. It develops and implements programs targeted at moving young people away from the juvenile justice system.

The organization offers services for youth who are transitioning to adulthood, including substance abuse after care, mentorship, college and career planning and extended foster care programs. It also provides trauma-informed counseling and support to families and operates two residential facilities in Minneapolis and St. Paul.

In 2023, Rebound organized its first cultural and heritage trip for youth to Ghana, West Africa. The trip’s purpose is to empower participants as they discover their roots, seek to understand their history and build a stronger sense of self and community. Another visit to Ghana is planned for 2025.

Christy Botts ’98, ’11 J.D. (left) and Carmeann Foster ’08, ’12 J.D./MSW

“Christy and I greatly appreciate all the recognition and support that we have received from the University of St Thomas School of Law,” Foster said when accepting the award at the brunch with Botts. “St. Thomas has been a critical supporter throughout our work with Rebound ... we can’t say enough how much that support has meant to us.”

Foster first came to St. Thomas as an undergraduate. She earned a bachelor’s degree in social work from St. Thomas’ then joint program with the College of St. Catherine. She went on to be St. Thomas’ first J.D./Master of Social Work dual degree graduate in 2012. In 2016, she received a Bush Foundation Fellowship, which seeks to support community changemakers in their growth as leaders. Foster currently serves as the executive director of Rebound. She is also an adjunct professor in the university’s College of Arts and Sciences and is pursuing a doctorate in public administration from Hamline University.

Botts also has a long history with St. Thomas, earning a bachelor’s degree in justice and peace studies in 1998. She received her law degree in 2011 and went on to work as a law clerk, health care administrator and an academic and career counselor. She is a licensed real estate agent and holds a Master of Education degree in youth development leadership from the University of Minnesota. From 2014-23, Botts was the Minnesota Justice Foundation staff attorney at the University of St. Thomas School of Law. During this same time, Botts served as Rebound’s director of operations, moving to the organization’s board of directors in September 2024. She is currently the director of administration at Diamond Lake Clinic, which offers mental and behavioral health services in the Twin Cities.

In 2015, the law school honored Botts and Foster with a Living the Mission Award for their work at Rebound.

Each year the Alumnae Brunch also includes a discussion panel. This year’s topic was, “Empowered Voices: Women Lawyers in Community Leadership” and featured Nicole Kettwick ’07, ’10 J.D., managing partner at Brandt Kettwick Defense; Roxy Gonzalez ’15 J.D., partner at Dorsey & Whitney LLP; and Anna Street ’18 J.D., an attorney at Tuft, Lach, Jerabek & O’Connell PLLC.

Past recipients of the alumna achievement award include:

2011 – Leah Montgomery ’06, Southern Minnesota Regional Legal Services

2012 – Kathy Klos ’07, Immigrant Law Center of Minnesota

2013 – Diana Hamilton ’06, presented posthumously

2014 – Major Colonel Johanna P. Clyborne ’05, Brekke, Clyborne & Ribich

2015 – Janet Krueger ’06, Minnesota Public Defender

2016 – Julie Offenhauser ’04, Gray Plant Mooty

2017 – Sarah Brenes ’08, The Advocates for Human Rights

2018 – Marie O’Leary ’06, Office of Public Counsel for the Defence, International Criminal Court

2019 - Summra Mohammadee Shariff ’07, Twin Cities Diversity in Practice

2020 - Judge Mariana Vielma ’05, Adams County, Colorado

2021 - Kaarin Nelson Schaffer ’06, Conard Nelson Schaffer

2022 - Victoria Brenner ’04, Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP