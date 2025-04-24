St. Thomas Day Celebrates Six Outstanding Tommies

Each year, the University of St. Thomas honors staff, students and alumni who inspire meaningful change and extend the St. Thomas mission in the world around them.

On Wednesday, April 23, six awardees were celebrated in honor of the commitment to work, community, leadership and campus involvement.

The 2025 recipients are:

Monsignor James Lavin Award - Brian McEnaney ’85

Professor of the Year Award - Roxanne Prichard, PhD

Humanitarian Award - Charles Morgan Kisitu ’10

Tommie Award - Aidan McGill ’25

Distinguished Alumnus Award - Dr. John Molidor ’73

Spirit of St. Thomas Award - Teron Buford 10, ’18 MSWA

The Monsignor James Lavin Award honors an alumnus or alumna for outstanding contributions and service to St. Thomas.

Brian McEnaney has been deeply involved in the St. Thomas community. He participated in the College of Arts and Sciences Advisory Board, St. Thomas Alumni Mentoring Program, the Alumni Athletic association and the Next Gen Leadership Group, where he shares his knowledge with current St. Thomas students.

He values the transformative nature of college and strives to help St. Thomas strategically plan to best serve its students.

With over 22 years of healthcare industry experience, McEnaney uses his expertise to help organizations find a workforce balance and improve healthcare service delivery. As a leader, he fosters meaningful connections and passion for people across St. Thomas.

From buying season tickets for various sports to supporting St. Thomas’ historic transition to Division I, McEnaney stands as a strong advocate for St. Thomas Athletics.

James R. McEnaney, McEnaney’s father, also won the Monsignor James Lavin Award in 2011, a nod to the family legacy and support for students and the St. Thomas mission.

Professor of the Year - Roxanne Prichard, PhD

The Professor of the Year Award recognizes excellence in teaching, scholarship and service. The recipient is selected by his or her faculty colleagues.

Psychology Professor Roxanne Prichard received the award for her outstanding commitment to educating students on the neuroscience of sleep. Prichard teaches various courses focused on sleep and dreaming, and has served on the NCAA Taskforce of Sleep and Well-being.

“Within the St. Thomas community, I feel called toward projects that improve the educational experiences for students who are marginalized within the traditional education system,” Prichard wrote in her curriculum vitae.

Prichard served as the scientific director of the Center for College Sleep, a discontinued St. Thomas resource that was used to better understand and improve college sleep through research, outreach and programming, as well as the College Sleep Environmental Scan and the College Sleep Questionnaire.

Humanitarian Award - Charles Morgan Kisitu ’10

The Humanitarian Award recognizes contributions to the betterment of the spiritual and material welfare of the less fortunate.

Charles Morgan Kisitu dedicates his life to making an impact for those in need.

As the founder of See Them Grow Foundation, a non-profit organization, Kizitu focused on empowering teenage mothers, youth, children and people with disabilities in Luuka District through vocational training skills. He also works to strengthen communities through education, women’s empowerment and sustainable agriculture.

Kisitu’s most prominent work is through Uganda. He displays his compassion, empathy and leadership through understanding the need for menstrual health support, educational opportunities and safety for girls.

His efforts of gathering volunteers and carrying out a vision create long-lasting impacts that share what the true meaning of humanitarian work is. The dedication to improving lives and respect for all individuals made him a powerful advocate for social change.

“A humanitarian is ‘having concern for or helping improve the welfare and happiness of people.’ Morgan embodies this to his core and is the consummate example for which the University can bestow the UST Humanitarian Award,” a nominator wrote.

Tommie Award - Aidan McGill ’25

The Tommie Award is sponsored annually by the Division of Student Affairs and honors a senior selected by students, faculty and staff as best representing St. Thomas Aquinas’ ideals of scholarship, leadership and campus involvement.

Aidan McGill’s dedication to St. Thomas values and fostering an inclusive environment comes from his campus involvement.

From working with alongside other students at Tommie Central to becoming president of the Men’s Club Soccer team in his freshman year, his commitment to guide and give back to others is strong.

“I like to steer a group in the right direction. When I see club soccer, I don’t think of my own success in the field. I think about our team and how we do as a team,” McGill said.

He has served in leadership roles for the Ireland Community Events Board, the Undergraduate Student Government, Supply Chain & Operations Management Club and Collegiate Entrepreneurs Organization.

One of the biggest things he’s proud of is serving in the National Guard with the 34th Military Police Company. With the help of St. Thomas professors, McGill’s commitment to the army never outweighed his determination to maintain a 3.95 GPA in school.

McGill comes from a long line of Tommies, and hopes to leave that legacy for his younger siblings to pursue.

Distinguished Alumnus - Dr. John Molidor ’73

The Distinguished Alumnus Award honors an individual for leadership and service to St. Thomas, the community and in his or her field of endeavor.

Michigan State University professor John Molidor’s is an example of how St. Thomas alumni continue to impact the world beyond the St. Thomas campus.

In 1973, he earned a bachelor's degree in psychology and computer science at the University of St. Thomas. He continued his education at Michigan State University, where he eventually served as a professor, chair and dean.

Outside of Michigan, Molidor played an important role in expanding regional campuses to reduce the physician shortage with the Association of American Medical Colleges. Now he serves as the President and Founder of the Brain-Based Leadership Institute, leading the way for leadership developments in neuroscience.

Molidor is widely recognized in the medical education community because of his exceptional ability to connect with national leaders, provide mentorships and maintain a sharp focus on quality and service. He served as the President of the National Speakers Association and the Global Speakers Federation.



“Dr. John Molidor is not only an outstanding professional but also a remarkable human being whose life and work resonate deeply with the values of St. Thomas university,” A nominator summarized.

Spirit of St. Thomas - Teron Buford ’10, ’18 MSWA

The Spirit of St. Thomas Award honors the professional and personal achievements of Tommie’s under the age of 40. Introduced in 202, this is the newest alumni recognition award.

Teron Buford stood out as the one of the most intelligent, empathetic and inspiring individuals during his time as a St. Thomas student, according to a nominator.

While at St. Thomas, he worked to recruit and support underprivileged students at the Dougherty Family College, leaving a lasting impact on the university community through a compassionate and curious approach to handling societal challenges.

Now, he is the Director of Diversity, Inclusion, and Belonging at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota, where he advocates healthcare equity, inclusive spaces and fairness for all communities.

“Teron does not shy away from issues facing our society. Instead, he approaches them in a compassionate and curious manner,” a nominator wrote.

Buford commits to diversity, equity and inclusion beyond his professional career through his passion for creating equitable opportunities and fostering a deep understanding. Outside of BCBS, he is a proud father, husband, Tommie mentor and NCAA Basketball referee.