St. Thomas Connect Creates Mentorships Between Students and Alumni

When Jacey Zadlo ’25 began her college journey at the University of St. Thomas, she was eager to tap into the strong alumni network the university is known for. From serving on the Student Alumni Board to leading tours as a campus guide, she has embraced opportunities to share the power of St. Thomas connections with others.

Jacey Zadlo '25 (Brandon Woller/University of St. Thomas)

As a first-generation college student, Zadlo sought a mentor who could relate to her background and aspirations in business law. Through St. Thomas Connect, she was matched with Ashley Bailey-Chang ’12, an alumna whose guidance has been a steady source of support and inspiration throughout Zadlo’s time at St. Thomas.

“It was really amazing to find someone who I was able to relate to,” Zadlo said about Bailey-Chang, who also is a member of the Board of Trustees at St. Thomas. “I think that also helps fellow first-generation students feel more hopeful about the future, and if she can do it, I can do it too.’”

Zadlo’s story is one of more than 3,000 connections made possible through St. Thomas Connect, the university’s mentoring and networking platform that launched in 2017 to connect students with alumni. With nearly 6,000 alumni currently signed up, the platform is more than just a professional directory; it is rooted in a mission to help students explore career paths aligned with their purpose, calling, and the common good. From first-generation students to international graduate students, it’s become a lifeline for those navigating career uncertainty.

Marit Aaseng (Brandon Woller ’17/University of St. Thomas)

“The goal is to make that first connection feel less intimidating,” said Marit Aaseng, assistant director of alumni and graduate career services within the Career Development Center at St. Thomas. “We wanted a place that made it easy for students to be able to find alumni who would like to help them in their journey.”

“One of the many benefits of being a St. Thomas student is that there is an entire population of supporters that you don’t see on campus everyday: the alumni community,” said Bailey-Chang, who is now an associate attorney at DLA Piper. “We are willing and excited to serve as a resource for every stage of your next steps, whether looking for a job, preparing for an interview, or preparing for graduate school.”

For graduate student Essivi Essenam Komlanvi ’25, a business analytics student from Togo, St. Thomas Connect helped her build a network with alumni in the industries she was interested in pursuing. She used the platform to research job roles, understand company culture, and even prepare for applications.

Essivi Essenam Komlanvi '25

“As an international student, reaching out felt nerve-wracking,” Komlanvi said. “But St. Thomas Connect gives you prompts and suggestions on what to say; it lowers the barrier.” Komlanvi was able to use the tool to connect with alumni at JPMorgan, Amazon, and consulting firms who shared their journeys and gave me advice.

St. Thomas Connect offers students an opportunity to have conversations with alumni who are ready to answer questions and build long-term mentoring relationships. In addition, it creates recommendations based on where students are in their career journey, from exploration to active job seeking to mentorship. Through one-on-one conversations, students uncover what careers look like beyond the job title, and how they can make a difference through their work.

“Before you commit your life to a path, talk to someone living it,” Aaseng said. “It can save you time and help you discover how to put your strengths to work for the common good.”

For Zadlo, mentorship through St. Thomas Connect played a key role in shaping her plans after graduation. Hearing about her mentor’s path gave her the clarity and confidence she needed while applying to law schools. Bailey-Chang, a corporate attorney specializing in international business law, helped Zadlo see that a legal career doesn’t have to center on litigation. Inspired by their conversations, Zadlo now hopes to pursue a future in business law. She credits St. Thomas Connect for opening doors to meaningful relationships and valuable insights that have guided her journey.

Ashley Bailey-Chang '12

“Unless you’re already super well connected, you’re not going to know every field or every path,” Zadlo said. “Talking to someone who’s been there, especially someone who looks like you or shares your experience, makes a huge difference.”