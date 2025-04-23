How a Kid From a Dairy Farm Found His Career in Global Affairs

Peter Watson’s journey from a small dairy farm in southeastern Minnesota to the U.S. State Department in Washington, D.C., exemplifies his lifelong commitment to service and the pursuit of excellence. A Marine Corps veteran, Watson’s path has been shaped by his experiences in the military, higher education, and international relations, all anchored in his dedication to advancing the common good.

Peter Watson '18, St. Thomas Alumni.

Watson chose to attend the University of St. Thomas in 2015, drawn by its small class sizes, real-world focus, and mission-driven community. "The campus is gorgeous, and the curriculum is well-rounded," Watson shared, noting how St. Thomas provided an environment where he could thrive both academically and personally. Using the Post-9/11 G.I. Bill, he was able to graduate debt-free, an advantage that allowed him to focus fully on his studies and future ambitions.

After earning his finance degree at St. Thomas, Watson pursued a master’s degree in international relations in Switzerland, further broadening his global perspective. His professional career began in international trade compliance, where he facilitated arms transfers between the U.S. and allied nations. In 2022, he joined the U.S. State Department as an analyst, assisting with the complex task of relocating Afghan nationals to the United States—a role that reflects his belief in leaving the world better than he found it.

Watson credits St. Thomas with shaping his collaborative skills and strengthening his resolve to contribute meaningfully to society. The university’s emphasis on teamwork and advancing the common good resonated deeply with values he had cultivated during his time in the military. "Ensuring things within my control are helpful and do not cause harm has undoubtedly shaped my life path," he said.

For current and prospective Tommies, Watson advises making the most of every opportunity, from joining clubs to studying abroad. "Careers rarely follow the path you think they will," he reflects. “Be open to unexpected opportunities—you never know where they might lead.” Today, when he’s not running through Washington’s parks or indulging his passion for food, Watson continues to embody the mission of St. Thomas in both his professional and personal life, proving that a

commitment to service can take you anywhere.

On St. Thomas Shaping Life

“In the military, we had a philosophy to try and leave things better than we found them. St. Thomas' focus on advancing the common good is a continuation of that philosophy. Ensuring things within my control (like my actions) are helpful and do not cause harm has shaped the life path I've taken. Additionally, the focus on group projects throughout the curriculum helped strengthen my ability to work productively with others who hold differing or strong views.”

Advice for Current Tommies

“Careers rarely follow the path you think they will. Be open to new opportunities and positions you may not have pursued, otherwise you never know where it will lead or what you might learn. Always shoot for the stars but be okay with landing on the moon - the moon makes a good launch pad!”