Tales from the Archives: St. Thomas Day 

This year, the University of St. Thomas will celebrate St. Thomas Day on April 23. The annual Mass and dinner continue a tradition that has endured for 139 years.

St. Thomas Day was originally observed on or around March 7, the traditional feast day on the liturgical calendar of our school’s patron, St. Thomas Aquinas. In the early years of the school, classes were canceled so the entire campus community could gather for a High Pontifical Mass in the college chapel. Typically celebrated by the archbishop, this special liturgy brought together priests, faculty, students, alumni and distinguished guests. The Mass was followed by a banquet honoring graduating seniors and visiting dignitaries.

Academic procession into the Chapel of St. Thomas on St. Thomas Day, 1950. Solemn High Mass celebrated on St. Thomas Day in the Chapel of St. Thomas, 1935.

Over the decades, the celebration welcomed a number of notable guests to campus. In 1930, Monsignor John A. Ryan, the pioneering social reformer and alumnus of both St. Thomas and The Saint Paul Seminary, returned from his post at the Catholic University of America to deliver the homily at the St. Thomas Day Mass. In 1968, John Cardinal Cody, archbishop of Chicago, celebrated the Mass while in Twin Cities to speak at a lecture series on Vatican II.

(l-r): Alfred Colling, Dr. Jill Manske, Mark Lacek, President Dr. Julie Sullivan, John Carr, Mariann Kukielka, and Dr. John Morrison pose for a photo before the St. Thomas Day 2015 awards ceremony in James B. Woulfe Alumni Hall.

Since 2012, the date of the St. Thomas Day celebration has become more flexible, now typically held in late April or early May. This shift allows for greater community participation while still honoring the enduring spirit of the tradition.