2024 Tommie Award Finalists Reflect on Experiences

As the Class of 2024 prepares to graduate, the Newsroom asked this year’s Tommie Award finalists to reflect on their time at St. Thomas. Here’s what they had to say.

Brandon Woller '17/University of St. Thomas

Nguyen ‘Lucky’ Phan ’24

What’s your most memorable moment at St. Thomas?

I definitely have had a lot of wonderful memories during my journey at St. Thomas; one of the best would be getting nominated by my peers, staff and faculty for the Tommie Award. At that time, I still didn’t know whether or not I would make it to the final round, but I already felt so grateful to be recognized and loved. It really felt magical to be known and to know people who care for me. As an international student, I find St. Thomas is where I belong and my second home. I’ve encountered so many kind people and learned so much from them.

What have you learned about yourself while at St. Thomas?

I’ve grown a lot comparing to when I first came to St. Thomas for the first time. It’s very interesting, because even my family can notice the differences. I have learned to be more confident in myself and what I do, which I think is because of how diverse and inclusive our community here is. I soon realized that everyone would love me for who I am and that really inspired me to contribute to embracing all of my identities, personalities and flaws.

I also realized how much I love helping my friends, councils and clubs’ members and even staff or faculty whenever they need me. Since the day I started here on campus, I have always felt the need to support everyone and advance the common good. That is also one of the reasons why I will be working at Andersen Corporation after graduation, I would love to be a part of such an inclusive workplace and meaningful mission: “We don’t just build houses, we build homes.”

What is your advice for future Tommies?

My advice will be to say hi! It is a small thing, but it helped me a lot! A simple “Hi, how are you?” would open up many opportunities that you’ve never expected to have, and bring you so many nice friendships, mentorships and maybe even best friends like I have right now. I have always believed that small conversations go a long way, and just showing people that you sincerely care for them really helps enhance your sense of belonging.

What are your plans after graduation?

I will be the supply chain analyst I on the 400S Casement Window team for Andersen Corporation! I am very excited and looking forward to seeing what is next for me!

Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas

Abby Kielty ’24

What’s your most memorable moment at St. Thomas?

There are a lot of special moments that I will take with me after graduation, but I think it’s hard to top a spring day on campus. I have many fond memories of walking to class on a sunny morning, catching up with friends around campus, and spending time on the football field.

What have you learned about yourself while at St. Thomas?

I’ve become a lot more self-assured since starting at St. Thomas, thanks in large part to the people and professors I have found a home in, and who have played a huge part in building me up throughout my four years here.

What is your advice for future Tommies?

My advice for future Tommies is to never pass up an opportunity to get to know someone. People are more friendly than you think! There is a lot of wisdom in this community, not just in professors and administrators, but also in other students and community members.

What are your plans after graduation?

I am attending the University of Wisconsin Law School in Madison in the fall. I’m super excited!

Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas

Annabel Schueneman ’24

What’s your most memorable moment at St. Thomas?

I have many great memories of my time spent at St. Thomas, from move-in day freshman year, classroom potlucks, late-night study sessions with snacks in the library, mini field trips for class on the quad or off-campus volunteering. My fondest memories are those of time spent in the History Department connecting and learning with my classmates and professors. These times are most meaningful, as I know I have developed friendships that will last a lifetime.

What have you learned about yourself while at St. Thomas?

The value of relationships and the importance of being yourself. I’ve learned a bit of subtlety and treating others the way that you would want to be treated brings people of common character together. Relationships with others are the most important part of life and the kindness we share and how you interact and engage with others is what people often hold onto and remember most.

What is your advice for future Tommies?

There are so many opportunities that St. Thomas offers everyone, from random events, the slew of course offering, to on-campus jobs – take advantage of these! This is where you will meet new people and begin to create those relationships that will last a lifetime. Be yourself and let your curiosity and excitement guide you. Most of all, have fun!

What are your plans after graduation?