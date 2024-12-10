2025 Tommie Award Spotlights Student-Athletes in Final Round

Each academic year, University of St. Thomas students, faculty and staff choose a senior student they think best represents the ideals of St. Thomas Aquinas. These ideals include scholarship, leadership and campus involvement.

St. Thomas seniors Aidan McGill, Brecken Thomas and Jack Zupfer have been nominated as Tommie Award finalists out of 40 semifinalists for the 2024-25 school year. Each happens to be involved in campus athletics, from either club sports, a Division I team, or behind the scenes through events and operations. Final voting to name the Tommie Award finalist will close on Dec. 11.

Aidan McGill, Tommie Award Finalist

Tommie Award nominee Aidan McGill.

Aidan McGill has been involved in multiple leadership positions through men’s club soccer, the Undergraduate Student Government and other organizations across campus. He balances academics and leadership with his involvement in the 34th Military Police Company under the Army National Guard.

“As a proud Tommie, I strive to represent the best of our values every day by advancing the common good and fostering an environment of inclusion,” McGill said.

In a nomination letter from Trish Kirchgessner, department coordinator of Opus College of Business, she describes why McGill deserves the 2025 Tommie Award.

“It’s very hard to put into words what it means to have a student that you get to know and learn from. Aidan is one of those students. He has a plan for how to get what he wants to get, and the time frame is laid out. He has some big events in the not too distant future, I know that he will succeed in all of them, and I would enjoy crossing paths with him to hear about all of them,” Kirchgessner said.

Brecken Thomas, Tommie Award Finalist

Tommie Award nominee Brecken Thomas.

Brecken Thomas serves as an events and operations assistant for Division I events in Tommie Athletics, assisting in managing dozens of student workers. Outside of athletics, Thomas’ commitment to helping his peers is shown through the Supply Chain and Operations Club and with his experience as a Tommie Ambassador.

“I have been committed to developing their skills, guiding them through everything from setup to tear-down processes, and empowering them to take on the responsibilities required to manage high-profile events independently. My mentorship has been instrumental in fostering a team environment focused on excellence and operational precision,” Thomas said.

Corey Eakins, senior director of the Opus Undergraduate Business Programs, wrote a testimonial letter explaining why Thomas embodies St. Thomas Aquinas ideals.

“He was a very active and engaged student, participating in the Opus LLC, and set a great example as a community builder and ‘connector’ in our class and Ireland Hall for his LLC peers. All early signs were that Brecken would make the most of his time at St. Thomas ... and he has not disappointed,” Eakins said.

Jack Zupfer, Tommie Award Finalist

Tommie Award nominee Jack Zupfer.

Jack Zupfer subscribes to the saying “You show me your friends and I’ll show you your future.” He connects with the St. Thomas community in every opportunity that comes, whether it’s through classrooms, Bible study or sports.

“Relationships are the mold that shape the future. St. Thomas relationships provided a mold that stretched me and helped me grow into something I could never have imagined or become on my own,” Zupfer said.

Jason Ellenbecker, assistant athletic trainer for Tommie baseball and football, wrote in a nomination letter how Zupfer stood out from the rest of the baseball team.