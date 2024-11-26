A Tommie Explores Family, Football and Future

As a senior mechanical engineering major and football player at the University of St. Thomas in Minnesota, Langston Robinson’s journey is one filled with resilience, hard work, and an unwavering dedication to both his academics and athletics. Robinson, a center on the St. Thomas football team, hails from Milwaukee, making his time at St. Thomas a period of personal growth, on and off the field.

Langston Robinson ’25 Kylie Macziewski / University of St. Thomas “The academics here are great, and I wanted to set myself up well post-grad,” he shared about why he chose to attend St. Thomas. Additionally, the proximity to home – about a five-hour drive – is close enough for family visits but far enough to encourage independence.

Being “close to home, but also a little bit of a ways away,” he said, is important “so I could grow into my own.”

One way Robinson has grown is academically. As a mechanical engineering student at St. Thomas' School of Engineering, Robinson’s schedule is filled with labs, challenging classes and internships in medical devices and hardware engineering.

“I did med device this past summer at Philips, and before that, I worked on hardware, like conveyor systems, back in Milwaukee for a smaller company,” he said. These experiences broadened his horizons and prepared him for what lies beyond graduation.

While he hopes to continue exploring the medical device field, he’s open to wherever his mechanical engineering degree might take him.

“I really enjoy med devices, so we'll see if I can stay in that field. But honestly, I'm open to anything – that’s why I chose mechanical engineering, to have a broad range of opportunities after graduation.”

Snapping into leadership role

Another way Robinson has grown is on the field. One of 26 players signed in 2020 for the Tommies’ first Division I recruiting class, he embraced new challenges and responsibilities when he assumed the center role on the football team last season.

Kylie Macziewski / University of St. Thomas

“The center isn’t the easiest position mentally, but I’m happy to know that my teammates and coaches trust me to have that role,” he said. “I have 100 brothers in that locker room, and coaches who always have my back.”

“Langston is an incredible young man,” head football coach Glenn Caruso said. “He could have gone anywhere, but he chose St. Thomas. He is a great young man, and he will be a great engineer after his time here.”

While Robinson did not always know he’d major in mechanical engineering, football has been a part of his life since the third grade. In high school, he was a team captain and also conference Lineman of the Year. He also excelled in other sports, including being a letter winner in wrestling as well as track and field.

“You always want your kids to be better and to achieve greater than what you achieved,” said his father, Lamont Robinson, who attended the last football game of the season at St. Thomas, among many others prior to that. “As we were on the field walking off for the last time, I can’t tell you the number of parents who came up to us speaking glowingly of (Langston) and (his) interactions with their sons.”

Langston Robinson’s mother, Angie Robinson (left); father, Lamont Robinson (center); and younger sister Milan Robinson, standing in Koch Commons after Langston’s last football game as a senior at the University St Thomas. (Marquan Harper '28 / University of St. Thomas)

Langston Robinson has been a pivotal figure in the University of St. Thomas football program. In October 2023, he played a crucial role in setting the team’s Division I record for 378 rushing yards in a single game. His leadership and performance on the field have been instrumental in the team’s success, including as the starting center for multiple 200+ yard rushing performances.

He was one of three St. Thomas offensive linemen to earn All-Conference honors and was named All-Conference Honorable Mention. He started all 11 games and played nearly every down for the Tommies in 2023, both for the offensive and kicking units. In 2024, he was unable to play the last two weeks since suffering an injury against Drake University on Nov. 9, but he took a knee on one of the final snaps of the last game on Saturday, Nov. 23.

Caruso was determined to give him that opportunity. “I don’t remember if it was while we were recruiting him or his freshman year, but he said, ‘Coach, do you think I could ever take a snap at quarterback?’ So, this week at practice, I put Langston in for a snap at quarterback. After practice, he said, ‘Thank you, coach,’ and I said, ‘No, this wasn’t it. I’m going to find a way to get you in the game.”

Embracing family support

Another one of the highlights of Robinson’s semester was when his family orchestrated a surprise visit, a heartwarming gesture during Family Weekend that included more than a dozen relatives he hadn’t expected to see.

“Originally, I thought it was just going to be my parents and little sister, but then I saw my older sister holding my niece – my niece I hadn’t met yet,” he recalled. His grandfather Odell Robinson, who also used to play football, came to celebrate him. The experience was emotionally charged, a moment the younger Robinson described as “filled with so much love and joy.”

Beyond football and academics, Robinson also appreciates the sense of community at St. Thomas. His involvement extends to mentoring younger players on the team, often providing advice and encouragement to help them succeed.

He is committed to making the most of his time at St. Thomas and leaving a positive impact on those around him.

“To be a part of Langston’s journey, along with his teammates and other Tommie student-athletes, and see him develop as both a student and athlete is fulfilling and enriching,” said Langston’s academic adviser, Michelle Smith Ware, who is the assistant athletic director for Academic Support Services for Athletics. “Our goal and mission in academic support services is to prepare student-athletes and help them excel, not just on the field of play, but in the classroom as well.”

With the support of his academic adviser and his coaches, Robinson manages to stay focused on his responsibilities without getting overwhelmed. “You just have to take it one thing at a time,” he said about how he juggles it all. “Football is just football at the end of the day, no matter what position you play.”

Despite the rewards of campus life, Robinson acknowledges there is something he misses about being away from home. “Not having my mom’s cooking gets rough,” he admitted.

Every chance he gets, he asks his mother to prepare a homemade meal when she visits. Her culinary skills, influenced by their family’s Southern roots, bring a sense of comfort and familiarity to his life away from Milwaukee.

“This whole experience of being a student-athlete ... it’s tough for sure, but it’s just cultivated me into the person I am. It’s helped me deal with stress; it’s helped me deal with time management. I’ve had highs, I’ve had lows ... and I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”