Alum Finds Harmony Between Technology, Leadership and Faith

When Barry Lau '93 followed in his brother's footsteps to the University of St. Thomas, he was drawn not only by family ties but by the university's "excellent reputation for the business program." What he discovered was a community that shaped far more than his academic path; it gave him foundation for faith, leadership and lifelong learning.

After earning his degree in computer science from the College of Arts and Sciences in 1993 and obtaining a mini-masters in software design and development in 1995, Lau launched his career as a programmer and analyst, quickly gaining traction in the tech industry. His drive and commitment to excellence led him to leadership roles at Wells Fargo, where he ultimately served as vice president and executive director. After 19 years with the company, he transitioned into semi-retirement, continuing to fine new ways to contribute his time and talent.

Barry Lau ’93, St. Thomas alumnus

Lau credits St. Thomas as a catalyst for his trajectory. "My education at St. Thomas served as a launching pad for my career, providing me with the credentials and opportunities that led to my first professional role with a Fortune 500 company," he said.

Beyond academics, his time with the Liturgical Choir profoundly shaped who he is. "That experience not only enriched my spiritual life but also broadened my horizons through numerous global tours," he said. "This global outlook has been invaluable in my career."

Even today, Lau lives out St. Thomas' mission of working for the common good. Whether volunteering in his community, supporting inclusive initiatives or mentoring others, he strives to embody the compassion and service mindset that guided him as a student. He now serves as vice president of membership and recruitment on the St. Thomas Alumni Engagement Board.