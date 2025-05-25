Caps Off to Excellence: 2025 Graduate Commencement

In a joyful celebration of achievement and perseverance, nearly 700 graduate students crossed the commencement stage at the University of St. Thomas on May 25.

Commencement speakers at this year’s ceremonies encouraged their fellow Tommies to put their newly earned degrees to work in service of the common good – reflecting the core mission of the university.

Students celebrate during the graduate commencement ceremony for Morrison Family College of Health and Opus College of Business on May 25, 2025, in St. Paul. (Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas) Provost Eddy Rojas walks out of the graduate ceremony for Morrison Family College of Health and Opus College of Business. (Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas) Dean Laura Dunham shakes hands with a graduating student from Opus College of Business. (Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas) A student walks across the commencement stage after receiving their diploma. (Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas) Dean MayKao Hang hugs a graduating student from the Morrison Family College of Health. (Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas)

Bethaney Kaye ’25 Health Care MBA, who serves as the senior medical director at Make-A-Wish America, addressed graduates from Opus College of Business and the Morrison Family College of Health.

Student speaker Bethaney Kaye ’25 Health Care MBA speaks to her fellow graduates during the graduate commencement ceremony for Morrison Family College of Health and Opus College of Business. (Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas)

“This idea of the common good is not just a phrase – it is a responsibility,” Kaye said. “We are entering a world that needs bold leadership, innovative solutions, and, above all, people, us, who are willing to challenge the status quo for the betterment of others.”

Kaye believes her MBA journey at St. Thomas will help bring new insight and strategic thinking to her organization, but also a renewed commitment to mission-driven leadership. She urged her fellow graduates to dream big and reshape the world with empathy and hope.

“We have the power to reshape the systems we work in, to challenge outdated models, to lead with both intelligence and compassion, and to create lasting impact,” Kaye said.

University President Rob Vischer offered words of wisdom in a prerecorded video since he was celebrating with his daughter, Lila, at her own college graduation. Vischer asked graduates to allow themselves time to reflect on their accomplishments.

“This is a moment for joy. Let yourself be present in this moment,” Vischer said. “And if you were to forget everything you've learned at St. Thomas, here's what I want you to always remember: You are loved. Your life has purpose. Your work has meaning, and you have been uniquely gifted by God to make irreplaceable contributions to our world.”

A doctoral student from Opus College of Business is recognized and hooded, symbolizing the completion of their degree program at St. Thomas. (Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas)

At a ceremony for graduates of the College of Arts and Sciences, School of Education, School of Engineering and The Saint Paul Seminary School of Divinity, Jayce Skaar Alexander ’25 MA called on Tommies to walk in the footsteps of the university’s founder Archbishop John Ireland. The Irish-Catholic immigrant established St. Thomas in part to serve the immigrant community in Minnesota.

“Ireland was a bridge builder,” said Skaar Alexander, who is a member of the first cohort of graduates from the College of Arts and Sciences’ MA in Diversity Leadership program. “It is for us to decide if we are willing to build bridges for the common good and it is for us to decide if we are willing to cross them.”

Jayce Skaar Alexander ’25 MA addresses his fellow students at the graduate ceremony for College of Arts & Sciences, School of Divinity, School of Education and School of Engineering. (Brandon Woller '17/University of St. Thomas)

Other new St. Thomas programs celebrating graduates this spring include the MS in Management at Opus College of Business and the New Product Tech Ventures Fellowship Program at the School of Engineering.

Graduates gather on the lower quad to take photos after the graduate commencement ceremony for College of Arts & Sciences, School of Divinity, School of Education and School of Engineering. (Brandon Woller '17/University of St. Thomas)

Numerous Tommies are already reaping the benefits from their newly earned degrees. Maggie Velasco ’25 EdD, who studied educational leadership at St. Thomas, said she’s found her own voice.

“St. Thomas has given me the knowledge and skills to think critically about the world,” said Velasco, who is a director of career and college readiness. “Now I strongly believe that it is not only my right, but my role to lead with curiosity, share my thinking, and provide space and place for all people and voices to be heard.”

A doctoral student from the School of Education is recognized and hooded, symbolizing the completion of their degree program at St. Thomas. (Brandon Woller '17/University of St. Thomas) School of Engineering Dean Don Weinkauf congratulates graduates as the walk across the commencement stage. (Brandon Woller '17/University of St. Thomas) Graduates celebrate as they cross the commencement stage to receive their diplomas. (Brandon Woller '17/University of St. Thomas) Graduates celebrate at the graduate commencement ceremony for College of Arts & Sciences, School of Divinity, School of Education and School of Engineering. (Brandon Woller '17/University of St. Thomas) Graduates congratulate one another at the graduate commencement ceremony for College of Arts & Sciences, School of Divinity, School of Education and School of Engineering. (Brandon Woller '17/University of St. Thomas)

Business executive Luke Nilles ’25 MBA said he’ll never forget working on such transformative projects with his classmates. Nilles recently completed a research project with NASA as part of the Innovation Scholars program.

“I cannot overstate how much the Part-time Flex MBA program has helped me grow – as a person, a student, a colleague, a community member, and a leader,” Nilles said. “I will consider it a great success if I can spend a career working alongside the kinds of individuals I have been surrounded by during my time at St. Thomas.”