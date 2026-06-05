Commencement 2026 Best Photos

Each year, photographers at the University of St. Thomas capture the joyful celebration of commencement as students gather with family and friends to mark one of life's big milestones. This year brought new excitement as students received their diplomas in Lee & Penny Anderson Arena.
Here is a selection of 30 of the best images captured over the course of an exhilarating commencement weekend.
The Dougherty Family College Commencement Ceremony. Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas
A graduate celebrates after the Morrison Family College of Health and Opus College of Business Graduate Commencement Ceremony. Kurt Stepnitz/University of St. Thomas
A graduate celebrates after the 2026 Morrison Family College of Health, School of Education and School of Engineering Undergraduate Commencement Ceremony. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas
Oliver “Ollie” Damm celebrates in front of Lee & Penny Anderson Arena after the Opus College of Business Commencement Ceremony. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas
Commencement in Lee & Penny Anderson Arena. Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas
A graduate is hooded during the Morrison Family College of Health, Opus College of Business Graduate Commencement Ceremony. Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas
Graduates during the 2026 Opus College of Business Commencement Ceremony. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas
Students pose for a photo as they leave the Opus College of Business Undergraduate Ceremony. Brandon Woller/University of St. Thomas
The Graduate Commencement for the Morrison Family College of Health and the Opus College of Business. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas
The Dougherty Family College Commencement Ceremony in the Lee & Penny Anderson Arena in St. Paul on May 23, 2026. Pictured: Najeh Lacy and family
The Graduate Commencement for the Morrison Family College of Health and the Opus College of Business in the Lee & Penny Anderson Arena in St. Paul on May 23, 2026.
A graduate hugs President Rob Vischer during the 2026 College of Arts and Sciences Undergraduate Commencement Ceremony in Lee & Penny Anderson Arena in St. Paul on May 23, 2026.
Dougherty Family College Commencement Ceremony in the Lee & Penny Anderson Arena in St. Paul on May 24, 2026.
College of Arts & Sciences, School of Divinity, School of Engineering, School of Education Graduate Commencement Ceremony in the Lee & Penny Anderson Arena in St. Paul on May 24, 2026.
College of Arts & Sciences, School of Divinity, School of Engineering, School of Education Graduate Commencement Ceremony in the Lee & Penny Anderson Arena in St. Paul on May 24, 2026.
Students celebrate with their families and friends after the Dougherty Family College Commencement Ceremony Ceremony in the Lee & Penny Anderson Arena in St. Paul on May 24, 2026.
DFC Dean Buffy SmithDougherty Family College Commencement Ceremony Ceremony in the Lee & Penny Anderson Arena in St. Paul on May 24, 2026.
Confetti from the family surrounds a new graduate degree holder after the College of Arts & Sciences, School of Divinity, School of Engineering, School of Education Graduate Commencement Ceremony in the Lee & Penny Anderson Arena in St. Paul on May 24, 2026.
President Rob Vischer applauds the grad students after the College of Arts & Sciences, School of Divinity, School of Engineering, School of Education Graduate Commencement Ceremony in the Lee & Penny Anderson Arena in St. Paul on May 24, 2026.
Amanda Rose Thooft speaks at the Morrison Family College of Health, Opus College of Business Graduate Commencement Ceremony in the Lee & Penny Anderson Arena in St. Paul on May 24, 2026.
The Graduate Commencement ceremony for the College of Arts & Sciences, The Saint Paul Seminary School of Divinity, School of Engineering, School of Education in the Lee & Penny Anderson Arena in St. Paul on May 23, 2026.
The Graduate Commencement ceremony for the College of Arts & Sciences, The Saint Paul Seminary School of Divinity, School of Engineering, School of Education in the Lee & Penny Anderson Arena in St. Paul on May 23, 2026. Pictured: President Rob Vischer
The Graduate Commencement ceremony for the College of Arts & Sciences, The Saint Paul Seminary School of Divinity, School of Engineering, School of Education in the Lee & Penny Anderson Arena in St. Paul on May 23, 2026.
Morrison Family College of Health, School of Education and School of Engineering Undergraduate Commencement Ceremony in the Lee & Penny Anderson Arena in St. Paul on May 23, 2026.
Commencement in Lee & Penny Anderson Arena. Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas
A graduate looks for his family at the COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES UNDERGRADUATE CEREMONY in the Lee & Penny Anderson Arena in St. Paul on May 23, 2026.
MORRISON FAMILY COLLEGE OF HEALTH, SCHOOL OF EDUCATION and SCHOOL OF ENGINEERING UNDERGRADUATE COMMENCEMENT CEREMONY on May 23, 2026 in St. Paul.
MORRISON FAMILY COLLEGE OF HEALTH, SCHOOL OF EDUCATION and SCHOOL OF ENGINEERING UNDERGRADUATE COMMENCEMENT CEREMONY on May 23, 2026 in St. Paul.
Students celebrate as they cross the stage at the Opus College of Business Undergraduate Ceremony in the Lee and Penny Anderson Arena on May 23, 2026 in St. Paul.