Celebrating 26 Years: Chair of Graduate School of Professional Psychology Retires

Dr. Christopher Vye, chair of the Graduate School of Professional Psychology (GSPP) at the University of St. Thomas, will retire at the end of the spring 2025 semester after 26 years. For the last 12 years, Vye has held leadership within the school, bringing in his 36 years of expertise as a practicing psychologist specializing in anxiety, OCD, and related disorders.

Vye has played a key role in its development and success during his tenure at St. Thomas. From 2010 to 2013, he served as associate dean in the former College of Education, Leadership, and Counseling. His involvement in the strategic planning committee helped to shape the Morrison Family College of Health by supporting the implementation of the graduate psychology program, as well as securing research funding during that time.

The school, which prepares practitioners for hands-on work in medical settings, clinics, and counseling centers, was well suited for Vye given his professional practice, academic research and teaching experience.

As an accomplished scholar, Vye has remained committed to advancing both the field and the school’s development. His practice and research on anxiety, along with his book Under Pressure and Overwhelmed: Coping with Anxiety in College, has proved to be a significant academic resource when it comes to students navigating mental health challenges.

“I love to learn. One of the privileges of my role has been learning from my colleagues,” Vye said. “I’m a curious person, and teaching requires staying current with developments in our field. The practice piece grounds me—it keeps me connected with the skills necessary to facilitate healing in relationships with others.”

Vye received the Outstanding Graduate Faculty Award from the Minnesota Psychological Association in 2007; when stepping into leadership, he chose to continue teaching psychopathology courses in the master’s and doctoral programs to strengthen his connection to students and better understand the faculty perspective.

School of Education Professors Lucy Payne and Christopher Vye in Schulze Hall on Dec. 11, 2024, in St. Paul. Payne and Vye helped create a Mental Health and Well-Being for Educators Certificate. (Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas)

Catherine Johnson, who studied under Vye, was deeply influenced by having him as her doctoral project committee chair. “He embodies my concept of the lifelong learning principles of higher education; enabling one to learn, envision and operationalize the unknown,” Johnson said. “In addition to his academic support, he has had a continued interest in my passion to influence and support eldercare guiding my ability to contribute to the community in ways that are rewarding and effective.”

“I didn’t get into academia to move into academic leadership. It kind of pulled me in,” Vye said. "I'm glad it did because I’ve learned a tremendous amount through being able to help foster a sense of community and facilitate people working together.”

He draws inspiration from his faculty mentor and predecessor, Skip Nolan, whose leadership style he aspired to emulate. Nolan retired in 2010 after working with the university for over 30 years.

Dr. Bryana French, associate chair of the Graduate School of Professional Psychology, who will assume the chair position after Vye’s retirement, describes him as a protector – attributing the school’s close-knit community to his ability to stay calm under pressure and advocate for others.

“He tries to meet people’s needs,” French said. “If they want to develop in certain ways, he supports them, no matter where they’re at in their career – staff, administrative assistants, all the way up to full faculty members. His leadership style is one that consults.”

Among colleagues, Vye is known for his commitment to the department and a competitive athletic spirit. “He’s really into pickleball now. He was teaching my husband and another psychology faculty member how to play pickleball. It was Chris against those two, and he still beat them embarrassingly," French noted. As an avid bicyclist, Vye maintains an active lifestyle, both physically and mentally.