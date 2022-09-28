Celebrating Latinx Culture and Heritage

Executive Vice President and Provost Eddy Rojas had a conversation about Hispanic Heritage Month with junior Carolina Delgado Sonora, a marketing major at the University of St. Thomas who is also a member of the student club HOLA!

The two shared thoughts on what this celebration of Latinx culture and history means to them. Delgado Sonora was born in the United States but grew up in Mexico from ages 2 to 13, before returning to the U.S. Rojas was born and raised in Costa Rica and came to the States for graduate school.

Rojas said that this celebratory period is a way to “not forget about my roots in where I come from,” as well as a way to share his heritage with others.

“Since I moved to the States it has been community to me a way of celebrating our very colorful environment culture,” Delgado Sonora added. “I am so proud of who I am and where I come from.”