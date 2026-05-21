15 DFC Graduates Earn Full-Ride Scholarships to Continue at St. Thomas

Fifteen graduates of the Dougherty Family College at the University of St. Thomas have been awarded the DFC Excellence Scholarship, a full-tuition award that allows them to continue directly into bachelor’s degree programs at St. Thomas.

“Being selected as a DFC Excellence Scholar is truly meaningful to me,” said Daniel Akinola. “This scholarship not only helps support my academic journey, but it also inspires me to keep pushing myself, take on leadership roles, and create opportunities for others in my community.”

Daniel Akinola, a recipient of the DFC Excellence Scholarship, says, "To me, DFC isn’t just a program; it’s where I’m choosing to take control of my future." Mark Brown / University of St. Thomas)

At DFC, he became a peer mentor, tutor and student leader. He stays actively involved through BESA (Black Empowerment Student Alliance) and ANSA (African Nations Student Association), while also working with Tommie Athletic Productions.

"I was recently selected to be a Resident Advisor, which is an opportunity I’m especially proud of.”

Akinola, who is from Coon Rapids, plans to major in entrepreneurship at the Opus College of Business and minor in philosophy through the College of Arts and Sciences. He said that DFC’s cohort model was a driver in his success. He recalls a Secret Santa exchange with his cohort that was a small moment of revelation about the college's structure.

“It showed me this wasn’t just a group,” Akinola said. “It was a community.”

DFC scholar Kristel Hernandez-Batres came to St. Thomas looking for direction. Born in Guatemala and raised in St. Paul, she arrived as a first-generation college student who didn’t know what she wanted to study.

Kristel Hernandez-Batres, a DFC Excellence Scholarship recipient, is the vice president of the Phi Theta Kappa Honors Society and has volunteered at the Tommie Shelf. She was a 2025 Summer Enrichment Program Leader and in fall 2026 she will be a resident advisor. (Mark Brown / University of St. Thomas)

“I just knew I needed to keep going,” she said.

Encouraged by faculty, she began stepping into leadership roles, mentoring other students and learning to speak openly about aspects of her life, including her experiences as an immigrant and how that impacted her academic journey.

"I learned how to be vulnerable in front of others," she said. "It was important to share with others that they are not alone."

Her experiences led her to decide to pursue a double major in social work and criminal justice.

“One of my goals is to give back to my community by helping undocumented children and their families in navigating life as a foreign (person),” she said.

Elizabeth Cuadra expressed gratitude for the DFC Excellence Scholarship because without learning about Dougherty Family College she might not have attended college at all, let alone continue on for a bachelor's degree.

DFC Excellence Scholarship recipient Elizabeth Cuadra says, "I truly loved every class I took and every professor I met. They were all incredible people who supported me and helped me grow." (Mark Brown / University of St. Thomas)

A first-generation college student, Cuadra said Minnesota became her home after a spring break visit from Oklahoma in 2020 turned into a permanent move when the pandemic began. She attended one of the largest high schools in Champlin and was considering entering the military.

“No one in my family had gone to college, so it didn’t feel like a space I belonged in,” she said. “But near the end of my senior year, I heard about DFC and something told me to take a different path and pursue an associate degree.”

She wanted a small college, reminiscent of the close-knit feeling she had in her small Oklahoma town. “DFC felt right,” she said.

As a student ambassador, she spent time giving tours to prospective students, often meeting those who were still figuring out whether college was even possible. One interaction stayed with her: a student who had recently arrived from Iran and had not been able to attend school before.

“Hearing her determination made me reflect on how powerful education truly is and how many people around the world don’t get the chance to experience it,” Cuadra said, adding that she learned, “Always be open to change. College may be difficult, but never impossible.”

DFC Excellence Scholarship recipient Irvin Sibri is a finite mathematics tutor and works in catering. He plans to pursue a degree in actuarial science and says his favorite class was math with Joel Gallegos. "His class really challenged a lot of students. I loved the challenges."

Experiences from small classes, cohort-based learning and close faculty mentorship are part of what defines the Dougherty Family College model and helps students build confidence while navigating the transition to college.

“They don’t need someone to do it for them,” said Buffy Smith, Eugene and Mary Frey Endowed Chair and Dean of Dougherty Family College. “They need access, opportunity and people who believe in them — and they take it from there.”

The DFC Excellence Scholarships are designed to ensure that momentum continues. Funded through the Ryan/Sterbenz Estate and Dr. Eugene and Mary Frey, the scholarships cover tuition and fees for the next three years. This year, five additional graduates will continue their education with support from Wallin Education Partners.

"Since the scholarship program began, more than 100 DFC students have continued their education at St. Thomas," Smith said. "We're grateful for the continued support of the benefactors who make these scholarships possible."

Meet the 2026 DFC Excellence Scholars

(Select an image for more information about each scholar)

Daniel Akinola - Entrepreneurship major; Philosophy minor

“Growth doesn’t happen when things are easy. It happens when you challenge yourself.” Yamilet Sandiero Arroyo - Neuroscience

​"I am the daughter of a single mother and she is who I work hard for." Aaron Caldwell - Computer Science and Mathematics Daniel Akinola, Yamilet S Arroyo and Aaron Caldwell

Elizabeth Cuadra - Business

“Always be open to change.” Rina Gonzalez - Biology and Neuroscience

“Learning to be comfortable with being uncomfortable is often where real growth happens.” Kristel Hernandez-Batres - Social Work and Criminal Justice

“Sometimes in life you are going to fail. You just have to try again.” Elizabeth Cuadra, Rina Gonzalez and Kristel Hernandez-Batre

Irvin Sibri-Guiracocha - Actuarial Science

“I knew deep down I was capable of more.” Eduardo Hernandez on May 6, 2026, in Minneapolis. Desirae Langmade - Business and Communications Irvin Sibri-Guiracocha, Eduardo Hernandez and Desirae Langmade

Hudson Otto

Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society Sofia Prado - Psychology

“Chase those opportunities.” Ruby Vang - Psychology

“Advocating for yourself is very important.” Hudson Otto, Sofia Prado and Ruby Vang

Photos by Mark Brown / University of St. Thomas

Not pictured: Suliyat Adewale, Ariel Yang