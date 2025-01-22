Director of Irish Studies Pens Intro to ‘A Little Gaelic Kingdom’

This February, Dr. David Gardiner, director of St. Thomas’ 64-year-old tradition of Irish studies (the oldest in the U.S.) , will have his introduction to Tim Robinson’s A Little Gaelic Kingdom published by Milkweed Press.

Robinson (1935–2020) studied mathematics at Cambridge and worked for many years as a teacher and visual artist in Istanbul, Vienna, and London. In 1972 he moved to the Aran Islands and in 1986 his first book, Stones of Aran: Pilgrimage, was published to great acclaim. The second volume, Stones of Aran: Labyrinth, appeared in 1995. His Connemara trilogy began in 2006 with Listening to the Wind, which won the Irish Book Award for Nonfiction, and continued with The Last Pool of Darkness and finally A Little Gaelic Kingdom introduced by Gardiner.