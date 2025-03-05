Manjeet Rege Gives Keynote Speech on Artificial Intelligence

Manjeet Rege, a professor and chair of the Department of Software Engineering and Data Science at the University of St. Thomas, was the keynote speaker for the 2025 Homeland Security and Emergency Management Conference in February.
At the conference, Rege discussed the societal impact of artificial intelligence, the way society works, and how artificial intelligence enhances productivity while also addressing its limitations.
"Grateful for the opportunity to engage with professionals dedicated to safeguarding our communities," Rege said in a LinkedIn post.