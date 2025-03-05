Manjeet Rege Gives Keynote Speech on Artificial Intelligence

Manjeet Rege, Professor and Chair of Graduate Programs in Software; Director of Center for Applied Artificial Intelligence at the University of St. Thomas. (Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas)

Dr. Manjeet Rege gives a keynote speech about the impact of artificial intelligence, Feb. 11, 2025.

Manjeet Rege, a professor and chair of the Department of Software Engineering and Data Science at the University of St. Thomas, was the keynote speaker for the 2025 Homeland Security and Emergency Management Conference in February.

At the conference, Rege discussed the societal impact of artificial intelligence, the way society works, and how artificial intelligence enhances productivity while also addressing its limitations.