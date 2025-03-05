Dr. Jacob Benda Performs Solo Organ Concert at Boğaziçi University in Istanbul, Turkey

Dr. Jacob Benda, director of music, liturgy and sacred arts and organ area professor at the University of St. Thomas, recently held a concert when he visited Boğaziçi University in Istanbul, Turkey, after the restoration of an historic organ, dating back to 1913. Benda is reportedly the first American organist to have played in concert on this organ, which had not been heard in concert for over 25 years prior to the recent restoration.

Benda titled his performance, "Celebration of Sounds" and opened the concert with JS Bach's classical piece, "Toccata and Fugue in E BWV 566." He continued the concert with other Turkish melodies as well as the surprise pieces "Üsküdar'a Gider İken" and "İstiklal Marşı."

"This was one of the most memorable trips and musical experiences of my life," said Benda as he reflected on his experience in Istanbul. "I was taken aback by the beauty of the city, the kindness of the people, and the ‘pipe organ revival’ currently happening in Istanbul."

He said what stood out to him the most was the enthusiasm of the sold-out audience both during and after the concert. "As an encore, I played an improvisation based on the Turkish National Anthem – once they realized what it was, they all stood up in unison…I will never forget that moment."