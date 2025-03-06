Dr. Obasesam Okoi Appointed to the Editorial Board of the Journal of Peace Education

Dr. Obasesam Okoi, an assistant professor in the department of Justice and Society Studies, has been appointed to the editorial board of the esteemed Journal of Peace Education. His distinguished scholarship in peace and conflict studies, with a strong regional focus on Africa, will further the journal’s commitment to advancing critical discussions on peace education, particularly at the intersection of environmental sustainability, technology, and peacebuilding.

As both an educator and thought leader, Okoi has played a pivotal role in integrating peace education into formal and informal learning environments, emphasizing practical solutions for conflict transformation and social justice.

The journal’s editor-in-chief, Dr. Edward J. Brantmeier, said “Dr. Okoi's breadth of experience and depth of knowledge, specifically in Africa, are apparent, and he adds great value to our Editorial Board.”