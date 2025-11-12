Dr. Ali Ling Named to AAEES 40 Under 40 List

Dr. Alison Ling, assistant professor in the School of Engineering at the University of St. Thomas, was named to the American Academy of Environmental Engineers and Scientists (AAEES) 40 Under 40 list. This national recognition honors professionals under 40 who have made significant contributions to advancements to environmental engineering through innovation and leadership.
Ling’s work blends chemistry, microbiology, and systems-level engineering to resolve water quality and treatment challenges. Her research focuses on PFAS treatment and informed decision-making in the water industry. Ling is a licensed professional engineer in Minnesota and an active member of the Water Environment Federation.