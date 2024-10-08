Dr. Ankita Deka Named Director of Master of Social Work Program

The Morrison Family College of Health at the University of St. Thomas in Minnesota has named Dr. Ankita Deka its next director of its Master of Social Work (MSW) program. Deka started her new role at the School of Social Work in August 2024.

A highly respected leader in social work education, Deka comes to St. Thomas after serving as the MSW program director at Augsburg University in Minneapolis. She has over 16 years of research and graduate teaching experience, including considerable experience with DEI curriculum integration and research into health disparities and health equity issues among marginalized populations.

“Dr. Deka is stepping into the role in a time of substantial change in the profession as well as MSW educational programs,” said Dr. Ande Nesmith, director of the School of Social Work. “She has the experience and energy to help us stay current, relevant, competitive and in line with the mission of the university, college and school.”

In addition to her role leading the MSW program at St. Thomas, Deka serves as an associate professor, bringing her students new insights into disparities throughout our communities and how social workers can be agents of change for the common good. Additionally, she will also serve as the project director for two grants, the federal HRSA funded Integrated Behavioral Health Care (IBHC), and the Minnesota Department of Human Services-funded COD grant.

“Dr. Deka has a broad international perspective and a long history of interprofessional work, especially with nursing education, which will be a great fit for our college,” said Dr. MayKao Y. Hang, founding dean of the Morrison Family College of Health. “We’re thrilled that she’s joining us at St. Thomas to aid in our mission to reimagine how we address the needs of the whole person and advance health equity across communities.”

She holds a bachelor's degree in English from Delhi University, and a MSW from Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai. She holds a Ph.D. in social work from Indiana University.