Dr. Bryana French Appointed Faculty Mentoring Coordinator

Dr. Bryana French, associate professor in the Graduate School of Professional Psychology at the University of St. Thomas, has been appointed as faculty mentoring coordinator for the Center for Faculty Development.

French is an associate professor in the Graduate School of Professional Psychology within the Morrison Family College of Health. She earned her PhD from the University of Illinois Counseling Psychology doctoral program, and began her faculty career at the University of Missouri-Columbia before moving back to her hometown and starting at St. Thomas in 2014.

In her time at St. Thomas, French has served in a number of leadership roles across campus, including serving as one of the inaugural Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Faculty Fellows, a Faculty Leadership Fellow, chair of the Committee on Faculty Elections and Nominations, and an Institutional Review Board member. She also worked as a multicultural consultant for Counseling and Psychological Services, as well as facilitated several Faculty Learning Communities.