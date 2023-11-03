Dr. Pamela Patnode of The Saint Paul Seminary Shares Insights on Catholic Education

Dr. Pamela Patnode, program director for Certificate in Catholic School Leadership at The Saint Paul Seminary, has provided her perspectives in several talks to the Catholic educational community. She was the keynote speaker for Chesterton Schools Network National Conference (Minneapolis) and a workshop presenter at the Duc In Altum Schools Summit (Washington, D.C.). Patnode also is scheduled to speak as a workshop presenter at the MNSAA Conference (Minneapolis) and at the 2023 Diocese of Arlington Education Webinar Series, both in November.
Her talks have been titled “Catholic Education as Vocation: How to Grow in Your Vocation While Avoiding Burnout” and “The Art of Language Development: What Catholic Educators Need to Know About Dyslexia and Dysgraphia.” The latter included simulation exercises so that teachers can understand what it is like to have dyslexia.
Furthermore, Patnode wrote an article on the language arts for the National Catholic Educational Association’s Momentum magazine.