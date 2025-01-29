Empathy Is a Cornerstone of Emotional Intelligence and Team Success

Emotional intelligence (EQ) is an essential attribute of effective leaders. Leaders with high EQ stand out from their peers and can successfully navigate diverse, fast-paced environments. When you face a new challenge, step into a new role, or transition to a new company, applying your EQ is as important as applying your business acumen. In this series of articles on EQ, Opus College of Business adjunct faculty member Jill Hauwiller will highlight key components that – with reflection and intentional practice – will become strategic tools for achieving the goals you set for yourself and your business group this year.

What makes a team move from good to great? It’s not just technical skills or clear processes. A game changer is empathy. When leaders and team members take the time to understand and connect with each other on a deeper level, they create an environment where trust flourishes, collaboration thrives, and results exceed expectations.

Recently I started working with an executive team at a fast-paced organization undergoing significant change and growth. The team consists of eight leaders, including the CEO, with half of the group new to their roles and the organization. These leaders are not only acclimating to their functional responsibilities but are also building their own teams. Amid the urgency to deliver results and focus on the success of their functional areas, the leadership team is missing opportunities for collaboration. The unspoken rule seems to be: “Don’t bother anyone else.” This mindset is unintentionally creating silos at a time when alignment and shared purpose are critical.

What’s being overlooked in the rush? A chance to build stronger peer relationships, foster collaboration, and align around common goals. This is the perfect moment for the team to come together – not just to tackle operational challenges but to define and shape the organization’s culture. Ironically, while they’re all working on culture within their individual functions, they aren’t talking about it as a collective. Empathy could be the bridge to close this gap.

By practicing empathy – taking the time to understand one another’s pressures, perspectives, and goals – the team could transform its dynamics. Instead of functioning as a group of disconnected leaders, they could become a cohesive unit, modeling the culture they aim to build. Empathy would enable them to not only deliver results but also establish a strong foundation for long-term success.

The role of empathy in today’s workplace

Empathy enables leaders to connect deeply with their teams. Empathy helps leaders address challenges before they escalate, foster trust, and create an environment where individuals feel psychologically safe to express ideas, admit mistakes, and take calculated risks. It contributes to an innovation-rich environment where collaboration and creativity are valued.

Teams may be more receptive to building empathy at key moments of reflection, change or challenge. For instance, during transitions – such as onboarding new members, navigating organizational shifts, or resolving conflicts – teams are often more open to exploring empathy as a way to improve working relationships and team effectiveness. Additionally, after completing a major project, teams can reflect on successes and challenges, making them more receptive to conversations about understanding one another’s perspectives.

Like all elements of workplace culture, empathy doesn’t exist in a vacuum. Certain foundational elements make it more likely to thrive within a team:

Psychological Safety: Team members need to feel safe expressing themselves without fear of negative consequences. Open Communication: Transparent and respectful dialogue creates the space for empathy to grow. Mutual Respect: When team members value each other’s unique perspectives and contributions, empathy becomes a natural extension of their interactions. Willingness to Reflect: Both leaders and team members must be open to examining their own behaviors and biases to make room for greater understanding.

When these ingredients are in place, teams are better equipped to develop empathy and integrate it into their culture.

How empathy enhances team performance

Empathy drives tangible benefits for teams and organizations. Leaders who practice empathy build trust, strengthen engagement, and improve problem-solving. When leaders genuinely understand their team members’ perspectives, trust grows, creating a foundation for open communication and collaboration. In addition, empathetic leaders inspire loyalty and motivation by showing that they value and care for their team members. Understanding different viewpoints leads to more robust solutions and fosters creativity.

Empathy is also the cornerstone of psychological safety – a critical factor for high-performing teams. When team members feel safe to share their thoughts and ideas without fear of judgment, they are more likely to contribute, collaborate, and innovate.

Building empathy: strategies for leaders

Like self-awareness, empathy can be cultivated with intentional practice. Here are practical strategies to strengthen your empathetic leadership:

Active Listening: Focus fully on the speaker, resist the urge to formulate a response while they’re talking, and ask clarifying, open-ended questions. This simple act can transform how others perceive your leadership.

Focus fully on the speaker, resist the urge to formulate a response while they’re talking, and ask clarifying, open-ended questions. This simple act can transform how others perceive your leadership. Perspective-Taking: Regularly challenge yourself to view situations from your team members’ perspectives. What pressures might they be experiencing? How might they be interpreting your decisions?

Regularly challenge yourself to view situations from your team members’ perspectives. What pressures might they be experiencing? How might they be interpreting your decisions? Feedback With Care: Deliver constructive feedback with empathy. Frame it as a collaborative effort to help the individual grow, emphasizing support rather than criticism.

Deliver constructive feedback with empathy. Frame it as a collaborative effort to help the individual grow, emphasizing support rather than criticism. Role Models (fictional and real): Pay attention to people you know and interact with who lead with empathy. Watch for how they demonstrate it and try to apply those skills in your own interactions. You don’t have to limit your observation to real people. You can also find characters with empathetic leadership skills in books, movies and history to learn from.

Empathy in action: bridging the gap

Another executive I recently coached faced ongoing challenges with employee turnover. Feedback revealed that team members felt unheard and unsupported. By honing his empathetic skills, he began engaging in active listening, asking open-ended questions, and validating the experiences of his team. Over time, this shift not only reduced turnover but also fostered a stronger, more cohesive team dynamic.

Empathy also plays a critical role in addressing generational differences within teams. Leaders who recognize and adapt to the diverse values and communication styles of team members can turn potential conflicts into opportunities for growth and innovation.

Empathy as a catalyst for leadership success

Empathy is more than just a soft skill; it is a critical leadership competency that drives results. Teams led with empathy are more cohesive, innovative, and resilient, making empathy a nonnegotiable for leaders who aspire to achieve sustainable success.

As you reflect on your leadership journey, ask yourself: How often do I make the effort to truly understand my team members? With consistent practice, empathy can become a hallmark of your leadership style, elevating not only your team’s performance but also your impact as a leader.

Empathy is a skill you can cultivate and get better at as a leader – and the rewards for leaders who prioritize it are profound. Start today by committing to one small, empathetic action and watch how it transforms your team dynamics and success.

