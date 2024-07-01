English Department Chair and MA Students Present at International Conference

Dr. Alexis Easley, chair of the English Department at the University of St. Thomas, and Master of Arts in English students Kari Aakre, Victoria Bartness, and Cate Triola presented at a peer-reviewed international conference June 13-15. The Research Society for Victorian Periodicals conference was held at the University of Stirling in Scotland. Aakre and Triola presented in person while Easley and Bartness presented virtually.