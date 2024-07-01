English Department Chair and MA Students Present at International Conference

Dr. Alexis Easley, chair of the English Department at the University of St. Thomas, and Master of Arts in English students Kari Aakre, Victoria Bartness, and Cate Triola presented at a peer-reviewed international conference June 13-15. The Research Society for Victorian Periodicals conference was held at the University of Stirling in Scotland. Aakre and Triola presented in person while Easley and Bartness presented virtually.
Their presentation titles were:
- Dr. Alexis Easley: “Fanny Kemble and Transatlantic Newspaper and Periodical Exchanges in the 1830s”
- Kari Aakre: “‘A charitable action I can skillfully dissect’: The Place of Philanthropy in Gilbert’s Bab Ballads”
- Victoria Bartness: “London Fashion and El Peru Ilustrado, 1887-92”
- Cate Triola: “The Legacy of Spiritualism in Somnology: A Study of the Proceedings and Journal of the Society for Psychical Research”
Easley’s areas of expertise include Victorian literature and culture, media history, 19th-century journalism, gender studies, and digital humanities.