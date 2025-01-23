English Professor Publishes Research on Reprinting History of the Brontë Sisters’ Poems

In order to trace the reprinting history of the Brontës’ poems during the 19th century, I created a spreadsheet listing the titles of all of the poems by the Brontë sisters known to have appeared in print during the 19th century. I then conducted key-phrase searches for the first line of each poem in six full-text online archives: Google Books, British Periodicals, American Periodicals, British Library Newspapers, British Newspaper Archive, and ProQuest Historical Newspapers. These archives include facsimiles of thousands of newspapers, periodicals, and anthologies published during the 19th century, both in Great Britain and the United States. They of course represent only a small fraction of the material published during the 19th century; thus, any of my conclusions about the reprinting history of the Brontës’ poems must be viewed as tentative. However, an exploration of what reprintings are accessible via online databases reveals that the Brontës’ verse was widely disseminated within diverse reading communities.