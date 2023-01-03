Eucharistic Revival Event Draws More Than 1,200 Young Adults to Adore Jesus

More than 1,200 young adults flooded through the doors of the Cathedral of Saint Paul to adore the Holy Eucharist and venerate relics of two Eucharistic patrons the evening of Nov. 4.

In partnership with the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops’ National Eucharistic Revival, The Saint Paul Seminary and the Archdiocese of Saint Paul and Minneapolis Office of Vocations transferred their monthly Cor Jesu adoration event to the cathedral.

According to the seminarian leaders of the event, an estimated 600 confessions were heard along with 200 individual prayer team sessions. Archbishop Bernard Hebda and Bishop Joseph Williams of the Archdiocese of Saint Paul and Minneapolis, 20 priests from around Minnesota, 50 seminarians, and several members of religious communities were on hand for an evening that featured adoration, praise and worship music and the opportunity to pray in front of relics of Blessed Carlo Acutis and St. Manuel González García.

More than 1,000 people from all across Minnesota gather in prayer on Nov. 4 for Cor Jesu, a monthly evening of adoration and praise and worship hosted by The Saint Paul Seminary and the Archdiocese of Saint Paul and Minneapolis Office of Vocations.

Cor Jesu, which originated at The Saint Paul Seminary nearly 16 years ago, consists of Eucharistic adoration, praise and worship, prayer teams and confessions for young adults college age and older.

While Cor Jesu is normally hosted at The Saint Paul Seminary on the first Friday of each month at 8 p.m., Nov. 4 was special as a launching point for the Eucharistic Revival in Minnesota.

Hebda addressed the hundreds of young adults saying, “Our culture is in the midst of a great crisis. We know that we have to go against the current of our culture. Where do we find the strength to do that?

“We know that the Lord is challenging us to stand up for life for our brothers and sisters who are most in need. Let’s allow ourselves to enjoy the love that pours forth from the Eucharist and from the sacrament of reconciliation. And let’s ask the Lord to use us as his instruments in the midst of a Eucharistic Revival. We prepare ourselves, we put on the armor that is the love of Christ to go into the world and to proclaim that we have a God who loves us as he challenges us.

“You’re an army. Let’s accept the challenge.”

The praise and worship team prepares songs before Cor Jesu.