GHR Foundation and St. Thomas Partnership Builds Catholic School Teacher Pipeline

A new partnership between the University of St. Thomas and the GHR Foundation aims to bolster the pipeline of future Catholic school teachers by creating pathways for aspiring educators to complete their bachelor’s degrees and obtain teaching licensures.

GHR Foundation has awarded St. Thomas’ School of Education a grant to launch a teach pathway program for the Drexel Mission Schools network of Catholic K-8 schools in the Twin Cities.

The employment-based program is specifically designed for community members – from parents and parishioners to school assistants – who have already earned associate degrees, or completed some college credit, and are interested in becoming Catholic school teachers.

The first cohort starts in spring 2027, with additional cohorts launching annually. Over time, the program will create a repeatable model that helps Catholic schools grow and sustain the educators they need for long-term success. The partnership addresses teacher workforce challenges with a strategy that is collaborative, scalable and focused on outcomes.

Teacher Bridget Kirby Younce and her student at St. John Paul II Catholic School work on a math lesson.

Photo: Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas.

“Many of the future leaders of Catholic education are already working inside our schools today as classroom aides, support staff, and trusted members of their communities,” said Amy Rauenhorst Goldman, CEO and Chair of GHR Foundation and St. Thomas trustee. “The University of St. Thomas is helping unlock that potential through a residency-based model that supports educators while they continue serving students.”

Many Catholic schools rely on paraprofessionals, classroom aides and staff who have completed some college coursework but may lack a clear, affordable path to finish their degrees and become licensed teachers. The Catholic School Teacher Pathway removes those barriers and strengthens the broader ecosystem of Catholic education by developing educators rooted in the communities they already serve.

"Talent and dedication already exist inside Catholic schools and this initiative creates a pathway for that to grow," said Dr. Amy Smith, dean of the School of Education. "We are meeting educators where they are and helping them take the next step without leaving the communities they serve."

University of St. Thomas student-teacher Rainie Cervantes-Linares ’26 reviews a lesson with a student at St. John Paul II Catholic School. Photo: Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas.

The Drexel Mission Schools network includes 10 K-12 Catholic schools that serve more than 1,800 Twin Cities students. Program participants will complete a two-year, employment-based residency that combines classroom experience with university coursework, allowing them to earn a salary while preparing for licensure. The program is expected to prepare at least 10 licensed elementary teachers per cohort.

"Developing a dedicated pipeline for Catholic educators is essential for the sustainability of our Drexel mission schools,” said Michael Rogers, president of Risen Christ Catholic School, a Drexel Mission network school. “This Catholic school teacher pathway allows us to recruit and retain talent that understands our mission from day one and empower a new generation of teachers who will inspire our students and strengthen our community for years to come. One of our educational assistants described it as a 'dream come true' when we shared the opportunity with her."

For GHR Foundation, the commitment reflects a focus on expanding human potential through Catholic education and investing in models that can create lasting impact across communities.

“Research and practice consistently show that aspiring teachers are best prepared through sustained classroom experience paired with strong coaching and mentorship,” said Sarah Robinson, GHR Foundation board member and education consultant. “This residency-based approach helps educators build confidence, deepen instructional practice, and remain rooted in the communities they are called to serve.”