Opus Alumni Businesses Support Locals in Need

When East Day Cafe co-founder Stephanie Ayala set out a small storage bin inside her South Minneapolis coffee shop for customers to donate a few items for families in need, she wasn't expecting much response. But a few hours later, dozens of food items and toiletries filled the front of the cafe.

"It blew up," said Ayala, who is also an MBA student at the University of St. Thomas Opus College of Business. "I don't even have the words to describe how beautiful that was to see."

Stephanie Ayala MBA '26 in Schulze Hall in Minneapolis. (Gino Terrell / University of St. Thomas)

Ayala's experience came as the Twin Cities grapples with the impacts of Operation Metro Surge in winter 2026. The cafe, which opened in September 2025 on Grand Avenue as a neighborhood gathering space with book clubs and live music, is one of a handful of businesses operated by Opus alumni or students who found ways to support individuals and families in their communities during this challenging time for the metro area.

Yubi Hassan '24, founder of Bluehorn Tea, provided beverages at community gatherings during the operation.

Yubi Hassan '24 discusses in this video how he started his BlueHorn Tea company while still a student.

"Building BlueHorn Tea was never just about selling tea," Hassan posted to social media. "This brand has a deeper responsibility. Not just to grow, but to represent—to create understanding, to bring people into our story, and to build something that fosters connection across communities."

Across the Twin Cities, these efforts reflected a range of responses from business owners seeking to support their neighbors.

Double Tommie alumnus Jazz Hampton '12, '15 J.D., used his business and influence to support community members in need of legal advice.

Expanding access through business

Jazz Hampton (Mark Brown / University of St. Thomas)

Hampton is CEO and general counsel of TurnSignl, a mobile app that connects users with attorneys in real time. Originally designed to assist motorists during traffic stops, the platform expanded to address a broader range of legal needs, including immigration-related questions. Hampton and his team worked to provide users with timely information and access to legal resources.

"Everyone isn't going to need these services every day," said Hampton, who is also an adjunct professor at the Opus College of Business. "But what we can provide them every single day is peace of mind, especially for families."

Accessibility is a key part of TurnSignl's model, with partnerships that help cover costs for those who may not be able to afford subscriptions.

"We don't want people choosing between buying a gallon of milk for their family or a parent Signl membership for their child," Hampton said.

Living the mission

The efforts of these alumni reflected a range of responses from business owners across the Twin Cities who sought to support their neighbors even in ways that extended beyond their businesses.

Stephanie Ayala MBA '26 inside the Schulze Hall in Minneapolis. (Gino Terrell / University of St. Thomas)

Their efforts reflect lessons from their time at St. Thomas to advance the common good through community support.

Hampton, for example, often points to an ethical leadership course in law school that helped shape his approach to business and service. Ayala credits her MBA program with influencing how she leads and engages with her community.