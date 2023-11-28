Faith, Fraternity and Football: The Rector’s Bowl

The Saint Paul Seminary and Saint John Vianney College Seminary square off each fall in a game of flag football at the University of St. Thomas’ O’Shaughnessy Stadium. The Rectors’ Bowl is an annual celebration of both seminaries and the bonds that unite their communities as places of formation for men discerning the priesthood.

“The Rectors’ Bowl is just a great opportunity for the major seminary, The Saint Paul Seminary, and Saint John Vianney College Seminary to come together for a great game of fraternity and sport,” Saint Paul Seminary Rector Father Joseph Taphorn said. “It gets the whole community engaged.”

The first Rectors’ Bowl has been around since the turn of the century. Dozens of friends, family, lay students, priests and friends of both seminaries attended this year’s contest.

Scroll on for full highlights and photos from the 2023 Rectors’ Bowl.