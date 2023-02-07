Father Christopher Collins poses for portrait in Aquinas Chapel
Father Chris Collins Appointed to Aim Higher Foundation’s Board of Directors

Father Chris Collins ’93, SJ, was appointed to the board of directors of the Aim Higher Foundation, an organization that provides K-8 Catholic school scholarships to families with financial need. Collins is currently the vice president for mission at St. Thomas, and his past work includes chief mission officer at Saint Louis University, as well as participating in community engagement relating to Catholic education and criminal justice reform.

