Football Announces 29 Signees From Class of 2023

The signees include 12 Minnesotans, most of who are coming from metro area high schools. Wisconsin (five), Illinois (three), Maryland (two), and Nebraska (two) are other states with multiple St. Thomas signees. The class also includes players from Georgia, Michigan, North Dakota, Washington, and Texas.

“Today’s another big day for our program and the university as we welcome 29 young men into our family,” Caruso explained. “Once again we have a signing class well represented with players from the great state of Minnesota topping the list. But what we have been able to realize is that the work of our players and coaches has positively and strongly resonated throughout the nation, as we have attracted players from 10 different states, stretching coast to coast and border to border much like our conference; and for that we are humbled and grateful.”