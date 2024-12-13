Former School of Social Work Dean Honored

In October 2024 at the Council on Social Work Education’s Annual Program Meeting, Dr. Barbara W. Shank, St. Thomas School of Social Work dean and professor emerita, was the recipient of the 2024 CSWE prestigious Established Faculty Service and Leadership in Social Work Education Award.

The award recognizes a social work educator with 10 years or longer of service and leadership excellence, and acknowledges their extraordinary contributions in leadership and service that have advanced and promoted social work education locally, nationally, or globally.