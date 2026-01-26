From Scholarship to Global Impact: Alumna's Education Travels Far

Caitlyn Gomez Schaeffer ’11, a proud University of St. Thomas alumna, reflects on her transformative years at St. Thomas, she credits the university for being the foundation of her life and career trajectory.

Gomez chose St. Thomas because it offered her the opportunity to move away from home and challenge herself in ways that staying in her hometown wouldn’t. A generous scholarship not only made St. Thomas possible, but also opened doors to dream-worthy experiences.

Caitlyn Gomez Schaeffer ’11

Through a transferable scholarship, Gomez spent a year abroad (six months in Spain and six months in Argentina) becoming conversationally fluent in Spanish. These immersive experiences, along with volunteering with VISION during J-Term, equipped the College of Arts and Sciences student with invaluable skills that have shaped her personal and professional life.

After graduating cum laude from St. Thomas as a double major in psychology and Spanish, Gomez began her career as an admissions counselor, which revealed her passion for recruiting. She transitioned to the oil industry in North Dakota during its historic boom, helping a company grow from 10 to 150 employees and eventually becoming a partner. Later, she pursued an executive MBA and currently thrives as a business development manager for Westlake Commercial, a division of Ace Hardware.

She is still inspired by St. Thomas’ mission to educate morally responsible leaders who think critically and work for the common good. Guided by this ethos, she remains an advocate for integrity and leadership, crediting university mentors like Tonia Peterson, Karen Lange and Tori Svoboda for their lasting influence.

Gomez encourages current and prospective students to embrace boldness and curiosity, “Be fearless and take a leap of faith,” she says, echoing her own journey of growth and self-discovery.

She also highlights the university’s top-tier academics, vibrant campus life and unparalleled study abroad opportunities as reasons to make St. Thomas a top choice for higher education.

Today, she stays active through her local EMBA alumni network, rock climbing adventures with her children and cherished gatherings with friends. While she has traded Davanni’s cheese bread for Omaha’s local fare, her memories of St. Thomas remain a cornerstone of her story.

SOUND BITES:

On St. Thomas Shaping Life, “I am not a bystander. I am not afraid to speak up for others, for myself or to challenge the status quo. St. Thomas is a part of why I will always raise my voice for the common good.”

On Living the Mission:

“St. Thomas’s mission is integral to the ethics, integrity and passion I have carried with me in all my roles since graduation. St. Thomas is more than academics, it is a way of life, guided by principles in how to be a good person.”

Advice for Current Tommies:

“Appreciate the opportunity you have, don’t go along with everything you’re told, ask a lot of questions and learn from your own mistakes. Don’t be afraid of questions, of mistakes. That’s when the real magic happens.”

Career Advice: