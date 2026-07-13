Freshly Roasted: Dunn Brothers Coffee Coming to St. Thomas

Students at Minnesota’s largest private university will have a new cup of brew to help them power through late-night study sessions. Beginning this summer, Tommies will find a familiar Minnesota coffee brand brewing across campus. Dunn Brothers Coffee, known for roasting its beans daily in small batches, has become the University of St. Thomas’ official coffee partner – the first higher education partnership in the company’s nearly 40-year history. The collaboration brings freshly roasted coffee and handcrafted beverages to students where they study, gather and connect every day.

Whether grabbing coffee between classes in the Anderson Student Center, studying late in the Schoenecker Center or meeting classmates before a group project, students will now have access to freshly roasted Dunn Brothers coffee across campus. The partnership also extends to campus catering and additional university dining locations.

The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to community, hospitality, and creating spaces where meaningful connections can happen over great coffee.

“Coffee is part of daily life for many of our students,” St. Thomas Executive Director of Dining Services Steve Griffin said. “Whether they’re heading to an early class, meeting classmates or settling in for an evening of studying, we wanted to offer a local brand known for quality. Dunn Brothers helps us enhance the campus experience while supporting a Minnesota company.”

Dunn Brothers coffee will be available at popular student destinations including The Loft in the Anderson Student Center, the STEAM Café in the Schoenecker Center and other campus dining locations.

“St. Thomas is an outstanding university with deep roots in the same community where Dunn Brothers began,” Dunn Brothers Coffee President Ben Anderson said. “We’re honored that our first higher education partnership is with an institution that values connection, community and excellence.”