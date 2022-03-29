ICYMI: More Milestones for Baseball and Softball Teams

St. Thomas recorded more Division I milestones on the baseball and softball diamonds this past weekend. Both teams picked up their first wins in Summit League competition on March 26.

Tommie Baseball

The baseball team broke a 6-all tie in the eighth inning thanks to Charlie Bartholomew's RBI single, and went on to defeat Nebraska-Omaha 8-6 on the road.

Baseball outlasts Omaha, records first D-1 road victory https://t.co/7Intniwp9Z — St. Thomas Athletics (@TommieAthletics) March 27, 2022

Tommie Softball

Over in Macomb, Illinois - the softball team routed Western Illinois 13-5 in the second game of a doubleheader after jumping to an 8-0 lead after two innings.

T5 | UST 13, WIU 5@cassidycarby with a long home run to center! This offense is movin'!#RollToms pic.twitter.com/DnBVJDGblX — St. Thomas Softball (@USTSoftball) March 26, 2022

Player of the Week

Adding another first to the mix, freshman shortstop Brooke Ellestad was named the TicketSmarter Summit League Softball Player of the Week on March 28, becoming the first Tommie softball player to garner the conference's weekly honor. The Wisconsin native posted a batting average of .636 (7-11) with three runs scored, five RBI, a walk and a stolen base over the weekend.