In the News: Mandy Pearson Named St. Thomas Women’s Basketball Coach

The University of St. Thomas women’s basketball program received media coverage following the hiring of Mandy Pearson as its next head coach. Pearson joins the Tommies after a successful tenure at Minnesota Duluth, where she led the program to multiple conference titles and NCAA Division II tournament appearances. Local outlets highlighted her coaching record and the opportunity to lead St. Thomas as it continues building its Division I program.

From KSTP:

Pearson: Honestly, it is a dream come true. But I think what people may not understand is that I was never seeking a level. I was always seeking the best fit for student athletes and for myself, a place where the team could have success and where athletes could succeed in all areas of their lives.

So when you talk about St. Thomas being a dream come true, that’s my dream. I’m really excited to be here and to see what this place has to offer.

The academic reputation here is incredible. Student athletes are going to be challenged, they’re going to learn, and they’re going to grow, because the faculty truly cares about their success.

The location is amazing. Being in the metro area, having everything nearby, the campus itself, it all creates a great environment. From a recruiting standpoint, St. Thomas is a really strong starting point.

And then you walk through the facilities, and it’s just incredible. It’s a dream for any student athlete. Everything here was done the right way.



From Minnesota Star Tribune:

“I am absolutely thrilled to welcome Mandy to St. Paul and the University of St. Thomas,” St. Thomas Vice President and Director of Athletics Phil Esten said in a statement. “Throughout the process, Mandy not only demonstrated she was the best coach for this job, but the best person as well.”

Pearson said: “I am incredibly grateful to be named the head women’s basketball coach at the University of St. Thomas. I sincerely appreciate Athletics Director Phil Esten and Deputy Athletic Director Julie Manning’s professionalism during this process. I am very excited to begin working with [Esten and Manning]. Their vision for St. Thomas women’s basketball on and off the basketball court is incredibly exciting and effortlessly aligns with my own.”

From Bring Me the News:

...“Her proven success in developing championship-caliber teams and fostering a strong culture aligns with the department’s commitment to competing at the highest level while prioritizing the holistic growth of its student-athletes. With experience building and sustaining winning programs, Pearson is well-positioned to lead the Tommies into their next phase of success at the Division I level. As a community, we are excited for this next chapter in St. Thomas basketball history as we continue to build on the foundation set by our proud past.”