In Our Prayers: Athletics Hall of Famer Tom Pacholl

The University of St. Thomas mourns the passing of Tom Pacholl ’50, a former St. Thomas football captain and stalwart supporter of his alma mater for more than seven decades. Pacholl passed away on Aug. 17, 2024, at the age of 97.

Pacholl played alongside his teammates in the 1949 Cigar Bowl in Tampa on New Year’s Day – the first Jan. 1 bowl game played by a Minnesota university. Seven decades later, he served as honorary captain at the team’s first Division I home football game in 2021.

Tom Pacholl ’50 walks alongside head football coach Glenn Caruso ahead of the team's first Division I home game inside O'Shaughnessy Stadium on Sept. 25, 2021. Pacholl served as the team's honorary captain.

“Tom has been a stalwart force for this program for nearly a century, combining the culture and lessons of teams passed with our teams today,” St. Thomas head football coach Glenn Caruso said. “He was a strong and proud flag bearer for this program and his presence is greatly missed.”

The World War II veteran graduated from the College of St. Thomas in 1950 with a degree in biology. He then taught high school chemistry in St. Paul, but returned often to his alma mater to support his beloved Tommies on and off the field. Pacholl was awarded the Monsignor James Lavin Award in 2023, which honors an alumnus for outstanding volunteer contributions to St. Thomas.

“As a longtime season ticket holder, Tom could still be found dressed in purple and cheering on the Tommies at home games last fall,” President Rob Vischer said. “Tom will be missed at our 2024 football season opener.”

The St. Thomas Football Team of 1948, which rallied to a 13-13 tie against Missouri Valley College at the Cigar Bowl, was inducted into the St. Thomas Athletics Hall of Fame in 2023. Pacholl was the last surviving member of the 1948 team.

Tom Pacholl (back row, second from left) poses with fellow 1948 football team members. (Department of Special Collections, University of St. Thomas Libraries) The 1949 football team in uniform. Tom Pacholl appears in the front row, fifth from left. (Department of Special Collections, University of St. Thomas Libraries) The 1949 Cigar Bowl team regularly reminisced at reunions over the years. Led by coach Frank Deig, the 1948 Tommies outscored conference opponents 138-6.

“I’ve had so many good memories there, not only athletically, but academically,” Pacholl said in 2023. “It’s been a great run. I just enjoy it.”