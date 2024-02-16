In Our Prayers: John Corazzo ’18

The University of St. Thomas mourns the recent passing of John Corazzo ’18 of Shoreview.

Corazzo, 27, passed away on Feb. 4, 2024, after being involved in a car accident. He graduated with his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Opus College of Business in 2018.

Corazzo is preceded in death by grandparents, Clifford Doran and George and Dorothy Corazzo, and is survived by parents, Ron and Shannon; brother, Ben; grandmother, Theresa Doran; aunt and uncles, Chris Doran (Cory Hoeglund), Mike (Deb) Corazzo, Roger (Beth) Corazzo, Paul Corazzo (Amy Farrar); and many cousins.

According to his obituary, Corazzo loved spending time with his family and friends, and was involved with scouting, having achieved the rank of Eagle Scout. He was known as the fun-loving Zamboni driver at the Roseville Oval and he loved his job at ProVita.