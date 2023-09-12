In Our Prayers: Karen Boros

Karen Boros, a longtime St. Thomas journalism professor and mentor to a generation of broadcasting majors, died Sept. 10 at age 82 after a long battle with cancer.
Boros taught at St. Thomas, first as an adjunct professor and then as a full-time faculty member, for 19 years before retiring in the early 2000s.
She began her journalism career in newspapers before covering politics for WCCO-TV in the 1980s before being hired at CBS News. She later worked at Minnesota Public Radio and Twin Cities Public Television.
Services will be Sept. 21 at Lakewood Cemetery Chapel in Minneapolis.