In Our Prayers: Karen Boros

Karen Boros, a longtime St. Thomas journalism professor and mentor to a generation of broadcasting majors, died Sept. 10 at age 82 after a long battle with cancer.

Boros taught at St. Thomas, first as an adjunct professor and then as a full-time faculty member, for 19 years before retiring in the early 2000s.

She began her journalism career in newspapers before covering politics for WCCO-TV in the 1980s before being hired at CBS News. She later worked at Minnesota Public Radio and Twin Cities Public Television.